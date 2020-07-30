A hot, hot August approaches, which means another need for a good podcast, book, TV show or new music to get you through the sweltering days.

This summer more than any, we all need escapes. So if you’re looking for ideas on how to pass the time, a new show to get into, or some fresh tunes to put in your earbuds—we’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For some greenery inspiration

@plantkween on Instagram

“I just recently moved into a new home, and I’m excited for the opportunity to populate it with plants. I was trying to avoid turning it into a jungle where the flora takes up more room than the furniture, so I’ve been looking for minimalist inspiration on Instagram. But then I found @plantkween’s account and that all went out the window. Christopher Griffin’s feed is a dream of lush green plants from the Brooklyn Botanic Garden to the oasis of their home office, which features a floor-to-ceiling wall of potted plants. The images are colorful and the plants are eye candy, but the best part is all the positive energy Christopher gives off in every photo, which makes me think I can one day achieve those same vibes in my own home.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For when you’re really, really missing concerts

Lollapalooza virtual festival

“Aside from missing in-person time with friends and family, the biggest hole in my quarantine heart is thanks to the loss of festivals. My husband and I travel to at least one every year (this year probably would have been Riot Fest or Just Like Heaven), and we’ve also been known to watch livestreams for big concerts and festivals like Coachella when we can’t make them in person. We’ve never been to Lollapalooza, but we’ll definitely be tuning in for the four-day virtual fest starting tonight. The free event will feature a mix of new content and archived shows from acts like Lorde, Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem, Portugal, the Man, Chance the Rapper, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and sooo many more. You can check out the full schedule here, and stream for free on YouTube all weekend long.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For a deep dive into Louisiana’s climate change issues

“Destroying a Way of Life to Save Louisiana” in the New York Times

“I’ve always been fascinated by the contrasts of Louisiana when it comes to climate change. It’s a strongly conservative state on the frontlines of an environmental crisis. We’ve had years of politicians unwilling to directly call it ‘climate change,’ while simultaneously advocating for federal dollars to address just that problem. The result is the massive and expensive Coastal Master Plan, and this New York Times piece looks into its impact on small fishing communities that will have to sacrifice their way of life for the greater good. As reporter Nathaniel Rich puts it, ‘The Coastal Master Plan will not only test the limits of our species’ capacity to engineer our environment; it will also test the government’s capacity for compelling even a small, relatively powerless group of people, against their will, to suffer in the name of climate policy.’ It’s a long read, but essential for Louisianans trying to understand this complicated issue.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For some creative discovery and exploration

“This book is the perfect read for any creative wanting to dive deeper into their artistry. Whether you’re a writer, painter or even a lawyer, the tools in this book help you to let go of your logical brain and tap into that inner child who just wants to play and create. I’m just getting started with this book, but it’s already been so eye-opening. This is a must-read!”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer