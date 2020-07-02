As we head into the holiday weekend, you might be planning to get out of town for a small vacation or road trip. That’s when a good podcast, book or new music might come in handy. And once you reach your destination, it won’t be long until you probably need a break from the in-laws or family members and zone out to a TV show.

We still all need escapes. So if you’re looking for ideas on how to pass the time, a new show to get into, or some fresh tunes to put in your earbuds—we’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For some disco-tinged summer jams

Jessie Ware’s ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’

“I’ve been singing the praises of this British R&B vocalist for almost a decade now to practically everyone. She’s had moderate success with songs like ‘Say You Love Me’ (co-written by Ed Sheeran), and her breakout track ‘Wildest Moments.’ But she’s mostly flown under the radar, possibly because while she’s got an amazing voice, she isn’t showy about it. She’s more driven by the cool R&B and late disco aesthetics of the ’70s and ’80s—her voice sounding airy and sultry over the groove of a restrained electronic beat. That style is underlined, italicized and bolded on this new album, filled with club-ready tracks that are still somehow intimate enough to accompany you on a relaxing summer afternoon by the pool.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For your coffee mug collection

Kate Schroeder Ceramics

“Pottery enthusiasts beware. This Kansas City ceramicist makes 3D creations like you’ve never seen before. She designs mugs inspired by spaces such as living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms. Her cups come with ceramic hanging plants, mini book shelves and tiny home decor—all made from clay. It’s so easy to get lost in all of her imaginative designs. Welcome to the future of pottery.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer

For Netflix-and-chilling

‘Dead to Me’

“A certain plot twist during Dead to Me‘s first episode is what drew me to the show when it debuted last year. But it is the great friendship between main characters Jen and Judy that kept me hooked. Their bond is built on dark secrets and lies, but you’ll root for them anyway. Now in season two, Christina Applegate is just as laugh-out-loud funny and Linda Cardellini is still just as charming. Those plot twists might stress you out, tho. Ahem, NO SPOILERS, so I’ll just link the trailer for season one below.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For your home renovation show binge

‘House Hunters Renovation’

“If ever there’s a time to get home renovation inspo, it’s when we’ve all been spending way more time at home looking for projects to start. The HGTV show House Hunters has always been a guilty pleasure. Even after learning the show isn’t entirely real (the homeowner’s have usually closed on the house before filming), it’s even more fascinating to watch real people ‘act’ their way through home tours and carry the entire 30-minute episode with quips like ‘This isn’t the Spanish style I wanted’ and ‘Where is that open floor plan I was looking for?’ The same is true for the spinoff, House Hunters Renovation, which has a few seasons available on Hulu. The couples tour three fixer-uppers, and once they settle on their home, the show switches gears to full-on Bob Villa mode. In comes the contractor and interior designer, and before each commercial break there’s probably going to be a shocking twist when they realize they’ve been busting into a load-bearing wall or the kitchen counters don’t fit. It’s incredibly binge-able, and a great reminder that whatever home project you take on, you’ll probably go over budget!”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor