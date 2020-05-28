As we continue another week under Phase One, we’re still consuming all the TV, movies, books and podcasts we can before things really and truly “get back to normal.”

We all need escapes. So if you’re looking for ideas on how to pass the time, a new show to get into, or some fresh tunes to put in your earbuds for your next run—we’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For a much-needed pop music dance party at home

Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Dedicated Side B’

“There are pop artists who make huge waves on the radio and cultural landscape with every new album. And then there are pop artists who consistently make shimmering, straightforward pop music you can rely on for a good time. Carly Rae Jepsen is of the latter category. Seemingly destined for one-hit-wonder status with ‘Call Me Maybe,’ she bucked the trend and continued to put out expertly crafted, danceable tracks that you shouldn’t sleep on. She released this new collection out of the blue in May—a compilation of B-sides that didn’t make it onto 2019’s Dedicated but can still fill a dance floor. And it should be added to your summer playlist.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For your meditation needs

‘Self-Care Package’ by Londrelle

“Recently, I’ve really been trying to practice meditation more. I find it easiest when I have engaging, easy-to-listen-to audio to guide my practice. Self-Care Package by R&B and soul artist Londrelle is a seven-song album with guided meditations and affirmations written to make you feel grounded, loved, honored and supported. Each song is 15 minutes long, but the time flies by as you dive deeper into your inner safe space.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer

For an early summer read

‘Swimming in the Dark’ by Tomasz Jedrowski

“This might seem like your typical coming-of-age LGBT story in the vein of Call Me By Your Name, but it’s got the backdrop of 1980s Poland during the collapse of communism to add some serious weight to its love story. Ludwik and Janusz meet at a summer agricultural camp for university students. From there, they spend the rest of the summer hiking, camping and falling in love in the Polish countryside. But they both have very different views of the country’s communist rule and what roles they will play in its oppression once they enter the professional world. It’s a quick read, but packed with a punch all the more layered for its timely and historical backdrop.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For decompressing after all that screen time

The Downtown Greenway

“I’ve been trying to do a bike ride every day. I’m really missing roller coasters lately (as in theme park rides, not this emotional roller coaster we’re all on right now). And throwing one hand in the air while gliding down a bike path is about the closest feeling I can think of to that! Phase Two of the Downtown Greenway construction is nearly complete, and it’s looking great! The original pathway along North Boulevard is lush with blooming flowers and towering trees. The route’s newest addition (North Boulevard at TJ Jemison to the intersection between the South Boulevard Connector and Expressway Park) is lined with freshly planted landscaping, and I can’t wait to see how the pathway looks once all those plants are more grown. If you don’t have your own bike, rent a Gotcha electric bike.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor