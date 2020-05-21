As we wrap up the first full week under Phase One, we’re still consuming all the TV, movies, books and podcasts we can before things really and truly “get back to normal.”

We all need escapes. So if you’re looking for ideas on how to pass the time, a new show to get into, or some fresh tunes to put in your earbuds for your next run—we’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For funny and lighthearted podcasting

The ‘Las Culturistas’ podcast

“When did you know that culture was for you? That’s a question Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang typically ask their guests at some point during the podcast—eliciting stories from their guests’ childhoods about a TV show or celebrity they found themselves obsessing over before they even knew what ‘stanning’ was. If you’re looking for a podcast that’s less serious or structured and more of just the ramblings of two close friends who also happen to be comedians and encyclopedias of pop culture, this is for you. And if you have been feeling out of the loop on what the cool kids are talking about on Twitter or the latest popular catchphrases and memes, rest assured Matt and Bowen are here to educate you, honey. And that’s Rule of Culture #176: Matt and Bowen are here to educate you, honey.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For an artsy-tropical coloring experience

paraSOL coloring book

“I love pretty much everything about this downloadable coloring book. The artwork is framable, like the kinds of prints I’d want to purchase from a local makers market or platforms such as Etsy and Society 6. But what might be even cooler is the project’s backstory: It launched as a collaborative effort by women artists who hoped to make a difference during the pandemic. Each contributed a splashy, abstract illustration. The $5 donation to download the coloring book goes to a hunger-relief organization. The project is based in Miami, so the illustrations lean tropical, and some are more adult. But there are styles to suit every taste. Some of my faves: one, two, three, four. The fundraiser closes May 24—so if you want to download, make sure to in the next couple days.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For some quality and quirky advice via podcast

‘Just a Tip with Megan Batoon’

“I’ve been in dire need of some comedic relief but also some helpful advice, and thankfully ‘Just a Tip with Megan Batoon’ has given me both. I grew up watching Megan’s YouTube channel, and once she launched her own podcast, I knew I had to continue to listen. She sits down with her friends—the likes of Erica Klein, Rebecca Black, Alyson Stoner, Patrick Starr and more—talking about fake friends, childhood memories and first jobs, simply to teach you not to make the same mistakes they did. If you need a simple pick-me-up, Megan’s got you covered! Listen here.”

—Brittney Forbes, contributing writer

For some low-stakes cooking challenges

‘Side-by-Side Chef’ with Carla Lalli Music

“Carla is one of my favorite Bon Appetit chefs for her friendly and easygoing manner when explaining a recipe. So it makes sense to have her as the ‘teacher’ in this series where she cooks a dish with a celebrity. The catch? They are back to back at individual prep tables, and the celebrity is being directed only by her voice on which step to do next. See that bowl of cream over there? Start whisking until you get stiff peaks! She’s a joy to watch, and so are her celebrity guests as they try to keep up.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For your next Netflix binge

‘The Big Flower Fight’

“Is it just me, or has Netflix been dropping gems ever since the stay-at-home order began? Most recently, I’ve been watching The Big Flower Fight. It’s pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a reality show about amateur florists, sculptors and garden designers who create larger-than-life floral displays for a chance to show their work at London’s Royal Botanic Gardens. Think Great British Bake Off, but for florists. Plant parents, design enthusiasts and flower lovers: This show is for you.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer