Thanksgiving typically revolves around family. But if you can’t leave town for the holiday—or would just prefer the company of your friends—Thanksgiving can easily transform into Friendsgiving. It’s an opportunity to create a potluck-style dinner where everyone brings something to devour.

Friendsgiving dishes can follow traditional Thanksgiving trends, but they can also stray away from those traditions and create memories of their own. Personally, I’ve turned easy pigs in a blanket into my signature Friendsgiving dish—but fellow members of our 225 Dine staff have curated their own favorites.

Jennifer Tormo, 225 editor

“During the holidays, I tend to trap myself with fancy cookbooks and complicated recipes. Whenever I think I’m taking the simple route of making an app or dessert, I somehow end up in the kitchen for hours. I just can’t resist the allure of a recipe with a beautifully styled photo—argh! (Even though my versions never turn out like the pictures.) That’s why this no-frills hot onion dip is SUCH a breath of fresh air. It requires less than 10 minutes of active prep work and consistently gets rave reviews. I also usually put myself in charge of a cocktail. I want to try this spiced apple cider sangria this year.”

Benjamin Leger, 225 managing editor

“If I’m required to bring something substantial, I’ll usually go for a sheet pan roast of a bunch of fall veggies like acorn squash, sweet potatoes and parsnips tossed in a ton of warm spices. But my favorite thing to do is make homemade cranberry sauce. It’s easy and versatile—I’ve added orange zest and cloves before, I threw in bags of chai tea once to surprising success, and I’ve done it up pepper jelly-style with some chopped chiles for heat. I don’t think I’ve ever made it the same way twice.”

Cynthea Corfah, 225 staff writer

“My signature potluck dish is baked mac and cheese. Growing up, my Aunt Sandra used to make the best baked mac and cheese during the holidays. It’d be buttery, super cheesy and crispy around the edges. Now, every Friendsgiving I make sure to wow my friends with the cheesiest, yummiest baked mac and cheese they’ve every had.”

Maggie Heyn Richardson, 225 contributing writer

“I love bringing classic spinach Madeleine because it just screams holidays in Baton Rouge. Everybody loves forking up those creamy, spicy, breadcrumb-topped bites, which are such an awesome contrast with turkey, dressing and sweet potatoes.”

Rachel Mipro, 225 contributing writer

“My go-to is usually just making bread! It’s really easy, a good side dish and looks impressive. You just knead it, let that sucker rise, throw it in the oven, and you’re basically done.”

What are some of your go-to dishes to bring to a Thanksgiving potluck? Seriously, drop some inspo in the comments!