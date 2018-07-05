Though the Fourth of July holiday meant no 225 Dine newsletter this week, we still wanted to give you some food-centric news and events to check out. Read on for more.

Bud’s Broiler to open in Baton Rouge Friday

Bud’s Broiler, the classic burger restaurant with seven locations in the New Orleans area and one in Covington, is opening a Baton Rouge location Friday, July 6. The new location, at 4343 Nicholson Drive, is hosting a grand opening that day with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

Bud’s Broiler near City Park opened in 1956 and its burger was voted the “Best Hamburger in New Orleans” by The Gambit in 2017.

Work up an appetite at Barre3 on Thursdays at Cane Land

Get your weekly workout with Barre3 classes—complete with cardio bursts and micro movements—every Thursday in July at Cane Land Distilling Company 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Then, since you’ll already be at the distillery (760 Saint Philip St.), you might as well stay for drink specials and a tour.

Classes are free, but you must pre-register here, starting at 5 p.m. the same day, and you’ll want to bring a yoga mat and some good old H2O, of course.

Cool off with popsicles and gelato while shopping local Saturday

Get the latest from the Baton Rouge creatives at the Mid City Makers Market on Saturday, July 14, starting at 4 p.m. Peruse items made and sold by your neighbors at 541 S. Eugene St. while listening to Lafayette Zydeco band Nathan Plumbar and Steady Steppin.

To beat the July heat, misters will be stationed across the market, and Pops and Rockets and City Gelato will be ready for you if you need a quick refresh.

Pump up your own jam at Red Stick Spice’s jam making workshop Monday

Jam out with the Make Your Own Jams and Jellies workshop at Red Stick Spice Company Monday, July 16, 6-8 p.m.

The class by Ashley Andermann of GrinningJupiter Jammery will teach you how to make both seasonal fruit jam and pepper jelly and how to incorporate spices, herbs, peppers and tea into the mix. Plus, you’ll be able to take home additional jam-packed recipes (literally).

Can’t make it this go around, or just want to relive the experience? Red Stick is holding another installment July 30, at the same location at 660 Jefferson Highway. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here.

If you’re not already subscribed to our 225 Dine e-newsletter, sign up here. Each Wednesday, we’ll take you inside the latest restaurant openings, share off-the-beaten-path lunch spot ideas, easy recipes and more.