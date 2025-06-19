Don’t miss our 2025 Best of 225 Awards celebration June 24
-
We’re just days away from the big reveal of the 2025 Best of 225 Awards winners. To celebrate, we’re throwing a Hot off the Press party next Tuesday, June 24, at 6:30 p.m., at Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar.
Sip on over 50 still and sparkling rosés at our curated wine tasting, then wind down the rest of the evening with live music, cocktails and a variety of bites from Bin 77 and Solera. Tickets are $45 plus fees.
There will be live music courtesy of Dizzy! and boozy popsicles by Le Doodle.
|
Plus, you can get an exclusive first look at who readers voted as this year’s Best of 225 Awards winners across all your favorite categories.
Come celebrate, connect and raise a glass with the best of the best. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.
We can’t wait to see you there!
|
|