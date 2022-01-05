×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

The 2022 Best of 225 nominations open today, Jan. 5

Happy award season! Today, we kick off the 2022 Best of 225 Awards.

Nominations are the first part of the awards process—and we’d argue that they’re the most important part, too. Your write-in nominations today will 100% determine which people and businesses end up on the ballot this year.

So, starting at 1 p.m. today, head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s awards. Nominations run from today, Jan. 5, through Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Residents of the 225 area code can submit nominations for as many award categories as they’d like. (And you’re not required to fill out the whole ballot.)

The final voting ballot will be revealed on March 3. Learn more about the awards process in our FAQ.

And don’t forget to campaign! Here are free downloadable social media post and story templates.

Happy nominating!


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Simple stretches to relieve spine pain, sponsored by The Spine Center
NEXT ARTICLE
What’s fresh at the first Red Stick Farmers Market of 2022: strawberries, citrus, greens and more

Latest Stories