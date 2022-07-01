The 2022 Best of 225 Awards issue is online now

Think of the annual Best of 225 Awards issue as a guide to Baton Rouge, prepared by Baton Rougeans. You wrote it, after all.

The 71 winners—and 284 runners-up—in the pages of our July issue were nominated and voted on by you. This spring, Capital Region residents cast their support for their most beloved local shops, restaurants, bars, events and people in the Best of 225 Awards online ballot.

You can now flip through the results in our digital issue below, or find a copy on newsstands around the Capital Region. In addition to the Best of 225 Awards, you’ll also find stories on a traveling swim school; recipes that make the most of summer’s harvest; a round-up of 2022 restaurant openings so far, and much more.