The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of things on hold. Work, appointments, get-togethers with friends, and most of Baton Rouge’s largest spring events. From music festivals to galas and fundraisers, many of the biggest springtime events have been postponed for later this year.

Our colleagues at inRegister put together a handy list of those events, including which ones have been postponed or canceled, and new dates to be aware of. Click here to see it and start marking your calendars. Early fall is shaping up to be a very busy social calendar for the Capital City.