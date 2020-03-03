Rouj Creole will be the host of this year's Best of 225 voting launch party. Photo courtesy City Group Hospitality

The release of the 2020 Best of 225 ballot is almost here! Voting kicks off this Thursday, March 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Rouj Creole.

Free general admission tickets are sold out, but we still have three VIP tickets left as of this morning. Grab the VIP tickets here before they’re gone!

For those who did get tickets, come out to the event and enjoy food, drinks and musician Jordan Anderson playing live on the piano.

We hope to see you there for a night of celebrating with the readers, businesses and people who make our 225 community the very best.