Tonight is the night. It’s the big reveal of the 2020 Best of 225 ballot!

After weeks of fielding your write-in nominations, we tabulated the top nominees to create this year’s ballot. We’ll debut all of the 2020 nominees tonight at our sold-out Hot Off the Press Best of 225 Voting Kick-off Party at Rouj Creole, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

While guests are enjoying food, drinks and live music by Jordan Anderson, we’ll also have voting stations set up so attendees can be the first to cast their votes. We hope to see you there for a night of celebrating with the readers, businesses and people who make our 225 community the very best.

And for those who can’t make the event, you can still access the ballot starting at 5:30 p.m. at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225. The ballot will remain open until April 2.

Be sure to follow 225 on Facebook and Instagram for live updates from tonight’s party, plus access to our official Best of 225 promo images, social media stickers and more.