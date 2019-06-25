The big week has finally arrived! With our Best of 225 Awards winner release party only one day away, we’re excited to announce that this event is sold-out. It looks to be the biggest Hot Off the Press attendance on record for 225.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you—voters, winners and runners up alike—this Wednesday at Red Stick Social. The party kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with food, drinks and live music by the Michael Foster Project.

If you did not get a chance to RSVP for this event, all winners will be live on 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 at the end of this week, and issues will be distributed on newsstands starting Thursday.

Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St. Parking will be limited, so we encourage utilizing carpooling or ride sharing apps such as Uber and Lyft.