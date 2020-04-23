Remember the days when we could head to Superior Grill for happy hour margaritas after work, or start our Sundays with brunch mimosas at Mid City Beer Garden? Since the stay-at-home order, we’ve instead been clinking glasses at home.

But you don’t have to wait until restaurants reopen to have your favorite drink. Here are some of the local restaurants with beers, cocktails and wine available for pickup and delivery during the shutdown.

Where have you been ordering adult beverages to-go during the pandemic? Tell us in the comments!

Other Baton Rouge restaurants serving beer, wine and cocktails

Bin 77

Bistro Byronz

Blend Restaurant & Wine Bar

Cocha

DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe

Doe’s Eat Place Restaurant

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

Fleming’s

Gino’s Restaurant

La Divina Italian Cafe

Mid City Beer Garden

The Overpass Merchant

Superior Grill

TJ Ribs