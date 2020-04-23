Remember the days when we could head to Superior Grill for happy hour margaritas after work, or start our Sundays with brunch mimosas at Mid City Beer Garden? Since the stay-at-home order, we’ve instead been clinking glasses at home.
But you don’t have to wait until restaurants reopen to have your favorite drink. Here are some of the local restaurants with beers, cocktails and wine available for pickup and delivery during the shutdown.
BLDG5
BLDG 5 bottles we are drinking this week…. order by 8pm tonight (or until sold out). Sign up for these emails on our website www.bldg5.com. Email [email protected] or call 225-256-2287 @bldg5 #bldg5 #drinkup #bldg5bottles #bldg5delivers #bldg5bubbles #bldg5housemademixes #bldg5french75
BRQ Seafood & BBQ
A glass of frose pairs perfectly with this beautiful weather we've been having! Enjoy one with your meal today! ☀️ #BRQBR⠀ .⠀ Give us a call to place your order: 2253722674⠀ .⠀ @justin.ferguson.chef @digbatonrouge @eatbatonrouge @eat.drink.br.nola @brfoodies @ieatlouisiana @louisianaculinarytrails @louisianatravel @thatlacommunity @happyhourbatonrouge⠀ .⠀ #BRQ #doordash #waitr #cheflife #tastelouisiana #gobr #225eats #225dine #localflavor #brfoodies #eatlocal #eatlocalbr #brqlunch #brqdinner #thatlacommunity #togo #delivery #batonrouge #curbside #frose
Burgersmith
City Slice
Hungry now? You can pick up our File Gumbo pizza and even get a beer with your carryout order! Don't forget we've still got our growlers for sale; you can purchase a 64 oz. pour growler for $15 + the price of your beer OR bring your own growler and just pay the price of your drink! (225)-388-5454
Curbside
Mid Tap
Mestizo
Rocca Pizzeria
Our Rocca team is working hard to bring you new deals on the reg! . 👉Today's new deal is the Queen Bee by the KIT for $35‼️ . This delicious cocktail is made from: : ▪️Bombay dry gin ▪️mango honey simple ▪️lemon juice Call 📲 us now 225-478-1286 or order online at roccapizzeria.com for carry-out/curbside pickup or delivery. See below for more deals 👇
Rouj Creole
Solera
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
Missing drinks with the girls? We've got bottles of wine, build your own beer 6 packs and to-go margaritas @ select locations. Want to make it REALLY authentic? Put sports on the TV, pop the cork and download our video conference backgrounds at the link in our Instagram Stories. 🥂
Other Baton Rouge restaurants serving beer, wine and cocktails
DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe
