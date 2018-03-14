Well, Baton Rouge, we hope you’re hydrating, stretching and brushing out your green wigs. It’s time for another Wearin’ of the Green Parade, one of our most raucous days of the year, made extra festive this year as the parade falls on the actual holiday for the first time in years. If you’re on the hunt for food and drinks on St. Patrick’s Day, we’ve got your roundup.

On the parade route

Ivar’s Sports Bar: Ivar’s bills itself as “the ONLY Irish bar on the route,” and will be charging $10 cover for a parade home base with bathrooms, drink specials and free Jell-O shots all day, plus live music by True Spin, Pants Party and Zipties after the parade.

Kalurah Street Grill: To party all day, a $10 cover will get you your first drink free and access to drink specials, a K Street brunch and clean bathrooms.

The Overpass Merchant: The gastropub will be throwing down with Irish food specials and whiskey tastings Thursday and Friday, followed by a tent party on Saturday with food, beer and Irish whiskey.

Uncle Earl’s: The bar’s 9th annual St. Patrick’s Day Music Festival will once again light up the parade route with live music by 17th Floor, The Chee-Weez, Parish County Line and the Chase Tyler Band, plus food trucks like Pullin’ Pork and Taco de Paco.

Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More: Your fave Overpass-area burrito spot will have live music by Storybook as soon as the parade ends, plus margs the size of your head and plenty of Mexican fare.

Scroll down to the bottom of this story for a map of all the restaurants and bars along the parade route typically open for business during the festivities.

Around town

Bar Louie: The party starts at 8 a.m. at this bar outside the Mall of Louisiana, with $4 green beer and live entertainment all day.

Caliente Mexican Craving: This Mexican joint on Lee Drive will serve $3 margaritas all St. Patrick’s Day, with live music starting at 7 p.m.

George’s Place: One of the friendliest gay bars in town will host St. Patty’s on the patio with free food and Jameson, Guinness and Irish Car Bomb specials.

Java Mama: This family-friendly cafe will dish out green Lucky Charms pancakes starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Beginning at 11 a.m., children can dip and decorate at a green-themed Rice Krispie Treat station.

Lava Cantina: The Perkins Rowe location will host live music with drink specials for the holiday, with Wiseguys taking the stage at 8 p.m.

The Londoner: For St. Patrick’s Day, the British pub is going Irish with special additions of Irish classics to the menu, plenty of Guinness, $2 Jameson, and the England vs. Ireland rugby match on the big screens at 9:45 a.m.

The Melting Pot: Put on some green to head to The Melting Pot, where you can get a “Pot o’ Gold-en cheddar cheese fondue” for $7.95.

Phil Brady’s: This dive known for cheap drinks and excellent live music will host an afterparty starting at 11 a.m. Saturday with performances by Josh Garrett and Sundanze.

Radio Bar: The biggest St. Patty’s crawfish boil in Mid City is at Radio Bar, where the parade afterparty will serve boiled crawfish with $5 bloody marys and mimosas.

The Smiling Dog: The pub on Sherwood Forest Boulevard will be celebrating the holiday with a special menu as well as $2 Jameson, $3 Bushmill’s, $5 Irish Car Bombs and half-off Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s.

Splash Nightclub: Splash’s lucky 13th annual Green Party will feature plenty of shots and drink specials.

Superior Grill: If you really want to pre-game the Saturday morning parade, start the night before at Superior Grill in Mid City, where Carbon Copy will play live and the margaritas will be flowing.

Time Out Lounge: This bar on Bennington Avenue will serve up jambalaya and Sensation salad all March 17 with live music from The Eddie Smith Band and The Island Fever Band.

Velvet Cactus: The Mexican joint will open at 8 a.m. Saturday with green margaritas and to-go cups for your parade libations.

Map your parade day

Here are all the bars and restaurants you can pop into along the parade route.

