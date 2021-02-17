17 Lent-friendly dishes to try from Baton Rouge restaurants

Crawfish and Grits at Ruby Slipper

Is there a better wake-up call than fried grits, poached eggs and crawfish?

Shrimp Diablo Omelet at Elsie’s Plate and Pie

Shrimp, havarti cheese and roasted red peppers are wrapped up in a fluffy, fresh omelet.

Atchafalaya Morning at Elsie’s Plate and Pie

It has to mean something that Lent is the same time as crawfish season. These crawfish cakes are finished with poached eggs and satsuma hollandaise.

LUNCH OR DINNER

Soft Shell Crab Bao at Chow Yum Phat

A mixture of juicy crab and slaw is served on three fluffy bao buns. It’s making your mouth water already, isn’t it?

Camarones at Rio Tacos and Tequila

Juicy, sauteed shrimp with colorful vegetables over garlic and cilantro masa cakes and chimichurri sauce—this one is sure to warm you up these last few weeks of winter.

Makai Tuna Burger at Curbside

A fresh take on a hamburger, this Gulf tuna patty is topped with Sriracha citrus slaw and chow mein noodles.

Shrimp Vindaloo at India’s Restaurant

Jumbo shrimp and potatoes in a spicy curry sauce.

Kanomjeen Namya at Thaihey Thai Food

This spicy coconut crab curry is served with noodles and vegetables.

Shrimp Chimichanga at El Rancho Mexican Grill

Plump shrimp, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole are stuffed into a tortilla and deep fried. Who says Lent can’t be indulgent?

Eggplant Parmigiana at DiGiulio Brothers

With these fried eggplant pieces with melted cheese and tomato sauce, who needs meat?

Baja Fish Tacos at Modesto Tacos, Tequila and Whiskey

Crispy fried local fish and fresh mango salsa make for a melt-in-your-mouth meal.

Garlic Shrimp at Omi Restaurant

Delicious shrimp with garlic and zucchini tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Fish Katherine at Portobello’s Grill

For a fancy dinner, this one’s worth it. This dish features sauteed red fish, crab meat, creole meuniere and hollandaise.

Fish Masala at Swagat India Cuisine

This fish served in a hearty masala sauce is a delicious seafood take on your favorite Indian dish.

Veggie Burger at Our Mom’s

Our Mom’s knows burgers, and its veggie option is just as flavorful! This grilled black bean patty is cooked to perfection and served on a soft bun.

Seared Diver Scallops at Soji Modern Asian

Perfect for if you’re looking for something on the fancier side, plump seared scallops are served over zucchini noodles with curry sauce.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE