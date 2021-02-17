Soft Shell Crab Bao at Chow Yum Phat. Photo by Collin Richie
17 Lent-friendly dishes to try from Baton Rouge restaurants
By Julia-Claire Evans February 17, 2021
Mardi Gras is over (cue the tears). You know what else that means—Lent has arrived. Living in south Louisiana, we have it pretty easy. Our area has no shortage of some of the finest seafood in the country, and it helps make life easier for those trying to stick to a Lenten diet. We put together a list of some flavorful, delicious meatless dishes to satisfy a variety of cravings—including those moments when you just have to have a burger. Use this guide to find Lenten dishes to try for the next 40 days.
This list is by no means comprehensive. Tell us about your favorite Baton Rouge restaurants serving meatless options this Lent at . [email protected]
BREAKFAST
Avocado and an over-easy egg served on a warm piece of toast is a great way to start your morning.
Is there a better wake-up call than fried grits, poached eggs and crawfish?
Shrimp, havarti cheese and roasted red peppers are wrapped up in a fluffy, fresh omelet.
It has to mean something that Lent is the same time as crawfish season. These crawfish cakes are finished with poached eggs and satsuma hollandaise.
LUNCH OR DINNER
A mixture of juicy crab and slaw is served on three fluffy bao buns. It’s making your mouth water already, isn’t it?
Juicy, sauteed shrimp with colorful vegetables over garlic and cilantro masa cakes and chimichurri sauce—this one is sure to warm you up these last few weeks of winter.
Makai Tuna Burger at Curbside
A fresh take on a hamburger, this Gulf tuna patty is topped with Sriracha citrus slaw and chow mein noodles.
Jumbo shrimp and potatoes in a spicy curry sauce.
This spicy coconut crab curry is served with noodles and vegetables.
Plump shrimp, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole are stuffed into a tortilla and deep fried. Who says Lent can’t be indulgent?
With these fried eggplant pieces with melted cheese and tomato sauce, who needs meat?
Crispy fried local fish and fresh mango salsa make for a melt-in-your-mouth meal.
Delicious shrimp with garlic and zucchini tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.
For a fancy dinner, this one’s worth it. This dish features sauteed red fish, crab meat, creole meuniere and hollandaise.
This fish served in a hearty masala sauce is a delicious seafood take on your favorite Indian dish.
Our Mom’s knows burgers, and its veggie option is just as flavorful! This grilled black bean patty is cooked to perfection and served on a soft bun.
Perfect for if you’re looking for something on the fancier side, plump seared scallops are served over zucchini noodles with curry sauce.