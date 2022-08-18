15th annual Fête Rouge next weekend features 28 restaurants and 200 wines

Some of Baton Rouge’s hottest restaurants will compete for top honors and diners will have a chance to sample their handiwork at the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s 15th annual Fête Rouge. The food and wine tasting will be held next Friday, Aug. 26, at the L’Auberge Casino and Hotel from 7-11 p.m.

“Ticket sales are going at pre-COVID pace, and we have 28 restaurants serving this year,” says BRES board member and Mestizo chef owner Jim Urdiales.

Attendees pay one ticket price to taste wines and dishes prepared by local restaurants. This year’s participants include Houmas House, Mansurs on the Boulevard, Rouj Creole, Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, Ruffino’s, 18 Steak, Bin77, Southern Fusion Catering, Kalurah Street Grill, SoLou, Jubans, Red Lotus, Roux 61, City Pork Brasserie, Bergeron’s City Market, Calandro’s, Proverbial Wine Bistro, Hot Tails, Soji Modern Asian and others. First time participants this year are Eliza, Chow Yum Phat, Spoke & Hub and TJ Ribs, Urdiales says.

Chefs compete for best meat, best seafood, best dessert and best dish with Louisiana flair. Featured wines brought by regional distributors include a large variety of domestic and international varietals. A new feature enables ticket holders to purchase wines they discover and pick them up later.

“You can pay for wines at the event, then pick them up later at either Solera or Bin77,” says event coordinator Abigail Hamilton.

Fête Rouge is one of several annual culinary events coordinated by BRES that promote Baton Rouge’s food and drink culture while also raising money for childhood nutrition and scholarships for young people interested in a career in the culinary arts.

The annual event is preceded by the Fête Rouge Award Dinner held in June, at which one local culinarian is recognized for his or her contributions to Baton Rouge gastronomy. This year’s recipient of the Grace “Mama” Marino Award was Gino Marino of Gino’s Restaurant. Marino’s mother, Grace, for whom the award was named 15 years ago, was a native of Sicily who moved to Louisiana as an adult. She opened Gino’s in 1966. Its original location was on Perkins Road in the recently razed building formerly occupied by Rama. While Gino took over operations many years ago, Grace remained in the kitchen until shortly before her death in 2017 at age 94. Known for its large Sicilian menu, Gino’s is still one of Baton Rouge’s oldest and most popular restaurants.

Along with a food and wine tasting, next weekend’s Fete Rouge also includes music by DJ Otto from New Orleans. Tickets are $95 per person. For more information, visit Baton Rouge Epicurean Society.