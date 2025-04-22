15+ great Caesar salads and Caesar-inspired dishes to try around Baton Rouge

Caesar salads are a restaurant staple when you want a fresh side salad or a main course.

There’s a long history behind the Caesar salad, which turned 100 years old in 2024, and iterations of the dish, like Caesar salad wraps and sandwiches, have become all the rage. Find them at restaurants spanning all genres of food, featuring tasty add-ons like fried chicken, steak and even crawfish. Here’s where to get great Caesar salads at restaurants in Baton Rouge.

8200 Village Plaza Court

Byronz takes the classic Caesar salad—filled with romaine, Parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing— and levels it up with a variety of protein choices. Choose from chicken, shrimp, tuna, salmon and sliced steak to make this dish more filling. Or order it as a wrap with grilled chicken.

2805 Kalurah St.

Enjoy the upgraded and unique take on the Caesar salad with BLDG 5’s Caesar-ish Salad, which features marinated grilled chicken, crisp romaine and spinach, shaved Parmesan, roasted yellow corn, hearts of palm, multigrain croutons and Caesar dressing.

515 Mouton St.

Bistro Byronz’s classy older sibling serves its César with romaine, aged Parmesan and fried saltines. Diners can add on pulled chicken, poached shrimp, tuna, salmon or sliced tenderloin for protein. The Fried Chicken César may be the real star here, though. Crispy lemon pepper chicken thighs are served on a buttery brioche with greens, Parmesan and Caesar dressing with the restaurant’s signature house-fried potato chips on the side.

100 Lafayette St.

Take in the downtown scenery as you taste the familiarity of a Caesar salad featuring romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons. Add salmon, chicken or shrimp for protein, or order the dish as a wrap served with fries.

10870 Coursey Blvd.

3357 Highland Road

Enjoy the familiar taste of a Caesar salad topped with chicken, salmon, shrimp and even crawfish at either location of this local favorite.

2903 Perkins Road

Enjoy a fresh Caesar salad fit with thick and crunchy croutons. Upgrade with add-ons such as grilled chicken, shrimp or tuna.

3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360

This Caesar salad features romaine lettuce, soft-boiled egg, house-made croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and a house-made Caesar dressing. La Divina also offers an Eat Fit version of the dish without croutons and a wrap in a spinach tortilla.

3808 Government St.

Sit outside to embrace the sunshine and fresh air as you munch on a Caesar salad composed of fresh romaine tossed in house-made Caesar dressing, topped with focaccia croutons, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and Parmesan and Asiago cheeses. Elsewhere on the menu, the chicken Caesar wrap features grilled or fried chicken breast, rolled in a soft flour tortilla with a house Caesar dressing, chopped romaine, sun-dried tomatoes and crunchy crouton bits.



711 Jefferson Highway

Either have the Caesar salad as it comes or make a meal out of it by adding chicken or shrimp at this classic Italian eatery.

2904 Perkins Road

Enjoy a twist on the Caesar salad you know and love by trying Overpass’ kale Caesar salad that features baby kale, banana peppers, Parmesan, lemon zest, croutons, sunflower seeds and a house Caesar dressing.

684 Jefferson Highway

At Reginelli’s, diners can either get an original style Caesar salad with their house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan and Romano cheeses, and house-made croutons; or they can try the Ancona Caesar, which is a classic Caesar topped with marinated chicken, avocado and cherry tomatoes.

3897 Government St.

Get a half or full Caesar salad made with romaine, radicchio, crispy breadcrumbs, anchovy Caesar dressing and grana before diving into a red or white pizza pie.

8322 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Indulge in the familiar Caesar salad formula of romaine lettuce, fresh shredded Parmesan and homemade croutons. Upgrade your Caesar salad by adding a protein of grilled or fried chicken, fried oysters, grilled or fried shrimp, or blackened catfish.

2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

Try SoLou’s take on the classic salad featuring the traditional romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese. Add grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, boiled shrimp or crispy crawfish to take the flavors up a notch.

5412 Government St.

Munching on a fresh Caesar salad from the Mid City spot made up of romaine lettuce, Parmesan, herbed croutons and Caesar dressing.

3030 Perkins Road

This Perkins Road Overpass joint riffs on the classic Caesar in its Roman Empire Salad. Grab something green before digging into rich slices with this salad featuring romaine lettuce, egg, croutons, Parmesan cheese and a house-made Caesar dressing. The pizzeria also featured a Caesar-inspired pizza special earlier this year.