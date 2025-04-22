15+ great Caesar salads and Caesar-inspired dishes to try around Baton Rouge

Caesar salads are a restaurant staple when you want a fresh side salad or a main course.
There’s a long history behind the Caesar salad, which turned 100 years old in 2024, and iterations of the dish, like Caesar salad wraps and sandwiches, have become all the rage. Find them at restaurants spanning all genres of food, featuring tasty add-ons like fried chicken, steak and even crawfish. Here’s where to get great Caesar salads at restaurants in Baton Rouge.
Did we miss your favorite local Caesar salad or Caesar salad-inspired dish? Let us know by emailing [email protected].
Bistro Byronz
8200 Village Plaza Court
Byronz takes the classic Caesar salad—filled with romaine, Parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing— and levels it up with a variety of protein choices. Choose from chicken, shrimp, tuna, salmon and sliced steak to make this dish more filling. Or order it as a wrap with grilled chicken.
BLDG 5
2805 Kalurah St.
Enjoy the upgraded and unique take on the Caesar salad with BLDG 5’s Caesar-ish Salad, which features marinated grilled chicken, crisp romaine and spinach, shaved Parmesan, roasted yellow corn, hearts of palm, multigrain croutons and Caesar dressing.
Brasserie Byronz
515 Mouton St.
Bistro Byronz’s classy older sibling serves its César with romaine, aged Parmesan and fried saltines. Diners can add on pulled chicken, poached shrimp, tuna, salmon or sliced tenderloin for protein. The Fried Chicken César may be the real star here, though. Crispy lemon pepper chicken thighs are served on a buttery brioche with greens, Parmesan and Caesar dressing with the restaurant’s signature house-fried potato chips on the side.
Capital City Grill
100 Lafayette St.
Take in the downtown scenery as you taste the familiarity of a Caesar salad featuring romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and crunchy croutons. Add salmon, chicken or shrimp for protein, or order the dish as a wrap served with fries.
The Chimes
10870 Coursey Blvd.
3357 Highland Road
Enjoy the familiar taste of a Caesar salad topped with chicken, salmon, shrimp and even crawfish at either location of this local favorite.
DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe
2903 Perkins Road
Enjoy a fresh Caesar salad fit with thick and crunchy croutons. Upgrade with add-ons such as grilled chicken, shrimp or tuna.
La Divina Italian Cafe
3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360
This Caesar salad features romaine lettuce, soft-boiled egg, house-made croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and a house-made Caesar dressing. La Divina also offers an Eat Fit version of the dish without croutons and a wrap in a spinach tortilla.
Mid City Beer Garden
3808 Government St.
Sit outside to embrace the sunshine and fresh air as you munch on a Caesar salad composed of fresh romaine tossed in house-made Caesar dressing, topped with focaccia croutons, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and Parmesan and Asiago cheeses. Elsewhere on the menu, the chicken Caesar wrap features grilled or fried chicken breast, rolled in a soft flour tortilla with a house Caesar dressing, chopped romaine, sun-dried tomatoes and crunchy crouton bits.
Monjunis Italian Cafe & Grocery
711 Jefferson Highway
Either have the Caesar salad as it comes or make a meal out of it by adding chicken or shrimp at this classic Italian eatery.
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Road
Enjoy a twist on the Caesar salad you know and love by trying Overpass’ kale Caesar salad that features baby kale, banana peppers, Parmesan, lemon zest, croutons, sunflower seeds and a house Caesar dressing.
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
684 Jefferson Highway
At Reginelli’s, diners can either get an original style Caesar salad with their house-made Caesar dressing, Parmesan and Romano cheeses, and house-made croutons; or they can try the Ancona Caesar, which is a classic Caesar topped with marinated chicken, avocado and cherry tomatoes.
Rocca Pizzeria
3897 Government St.
Get a half or full Caesar salad made with romaine, radicchio, crispy breadcrumbs, anchovy Caesar dressing and grana before diving into a red or white pizza pie.
Roux 61 Seafood & Grill
8322 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Indulge in the familiar Caesar salad formula of romaine lettuce, fresh shredded Parmesan and homemade croutons. Upgrade your Caesar salad by adding a protein of grilled or fried chicken, fried oysters, grilled or fried shrimp, or blackened catfish.
SoLou
2112 Perkins Palm Ave.
Try SoLou’s take on the classic salad featuring the traditional romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese. Add grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, boiled shrimp or crispy crawfish to take the flavors up a notch.
Spoke & Hub
5412 Government St.
Munching on a fresh Caesar salad from the Mid City spot made up of romaine lettuce, Parmesan, herbed croutons and Caesar dressing.
Var’s Pizza
3030 Perkins Road
This Perkins Road Overpass joint riffs on the classic Caesar in its Roman Empire Salad. Grab something green before digging into rich slices with this salad featuring romaine lettuce, egg, croutons, Parmesan cheese and a house-made Caesar dressing. The pizzeria also featured a Caesar-inspired pizza special earlier this year.