×

The 13th Gate is open for the season, and we’re getting liquid courage next door at Three Roll Estate

Three Roll Estate’s frozen drinks will send you to cocktail heaven.

The two-year-old distillery next door to The 13th Gate haunted house gets plenty of customers in the fall, particularly around Halloween. It’s nice to have a relaxing daiquiri after getting spooked—or to load up on some liquid courage before entering the haunted house.

“We get a lot of fun faces this time of year,” says Three Roll lead bartender Jean Paul Guillory.

The distillery expects to have three daiquiri flavors for visitors to try this Spook-tober season, pending ingredient availability. They’re all made with a blend of the distillery’s locally produced spirits, fresh fruit juiced by the bartenders and house-made syrups.

Read on for all the details on the drinks in this story from 225‘s October 2019 issue.

Latest Stories