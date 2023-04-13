13 seasonal drinks, desserts and activities celebrating Louisiana strawberries

Baton Rouge strawberry season is upon us. Local businesses have found unique and tasty ways to work the tangy ruby-colored berries into new cocktails, drinks and desserts. And permanent strawberry menu items will taste even better with in-season berries, of course.

From Louisiana farms specializing in strawberry growing to roadside stands stocked with boxes and boxes of berries, you’ll find these locally grown gems almost anywhere from now through May.

To ring in this sweet time of year, we’ve gathered a bushel of ways to get a taste of the juicy fruits before they reach the end of their prime. What’s your favorite way to enjoy local strawberries? Tell us at [email protected].

Drinks

Louisiana Strawberry Marg from Barracuda Taco

This Government Street taco stand keeps it fresh with its seasonal offerings. From tacos to drink specials, there’s always something new to try. The outdoor eatery’s most recently debuted margarita features a housemade Louisiana strawberry puree. Choose between tequila or mezcal for booze, and this marg can even be made with an added spicy kick.

Strawberry Blonde Ale from Tin Roof Brewing Co.

Tin Roof’s Original Blonde Ale recently got a fruity facelift, morphing into the Strawberry Blonde Ale just in time for warmer temps. The signature ale’s notes of honey and cereal are blended with strawberry puree for a subtly sweet beer that’s perfect for enjoying on any hot day during strawberry season.

Strawberry Mimosa from MJ’s Cafe

Brunch at MJ’s just got a whole lot better with a new special. Swapping orange juice for freshly juiced strawberry, the Strawberry Mimosa is a fun twist on the classic morning cocktail. Pair it with any of MJ’s dishes that use Louisiana strawberries.

Strawberry Hill from SoLou

Since opening, this strawberry cocktail has been a menu mainstay at SoLou. It’s made with Ponchatoula strawberry-infused gin, lemon, simple syrup and soda. Garnished with a ripe, red strawberry, this drink is quite festive to sip on this time of year.

Eros’ Love from Reve Coffee Lab

The baristas at Reve Coffee Lab are always thinking out of the box when it comes to seasonal drink options. One of its spring drinks combines strawberry flavor with the ever-so-popular matcha for a dreamy cup with layers of red and green garnished with a pink, heart-shaped marshmallow for a little added cuteness.

Desserts

Strawberry Croissant and Bingsu from Sweet Society

Whether you’re completing a meal by grabbing dessert or need something sugary to power through the day, Sweet Society has it all. Specializing in Asian desserts, this sweet shop is full of unique flavors combined with familiar tastes like strawberry. Cool down during hot days with a Strawberry Bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dish; or treat yourself to a flaky Strawberry Croissant filled with custard, berry slices and dusted with powdered sugar.

Fresh strawberries from Fletcher Farms at Red Stick Farmers Market

William Fletcher makes the short trek from Ponchatoula to Baton Rouge to share his bounty of berries during months of peak freshness at the Red Stick Farmers Market. Fletcher Farms stocks the local farmers market with plenty of ripe strawberries and also offers jam, smoothies and desserts made from his prime crop picks.

Strawberry Shortcake Pie Nachos from Elsie’s Plate and Pie

Elsie’s pie nachos are a unique twist on the restaurant’s dessert staple. Recently, Strawberry Shortcake Pie Nachos won a permanent spot on the sweet section of the menu. Enjoy warm shards of flaky pie crust topped with sweet and tangy strawberry drizzle for a dessert that’s sure to please.

Fresh Strawberry Cake from The Ambrosia Bakery

Ambrosia Bakery’s signature cake can be eaten any time, but this strawberry-filled dessert is essential to have for any occasion now through May when the fruit is at its peak. Layers of fluffy yellow cake are glued together with a light, whipped icing studded with a generous helping of locally-grown strawberries.

Other ways celebrate

Pick your own strawberries.

Louisiana is home to many strawberry farms that allow visitors to harvest their own heap. There’s nothing like gathering your own bundle of hand-picked berries, sneaking a few bites on the drive home. Check out our roundup of U-pick farms to find a destination for a berry-filled day trip.

Spend the day at the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival April 14-16.

This weekend, take the short drive to partake in the festivities of the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival. This three-day fest may be the ultimate strawberry celebration complete with a parade, vendors, music and more. For more information, check out the festival’s website.

Stock up at local produce stands.

Check out local fruit stands like Southside Produce or Fresh Pickins Market to find fresh strawberries along with other ripe fruits and veggies. At weekly Red Stick Farmers Market pop ups, vendors bring vast selections of fragrant strawberries for purchase.

Gather your strawberry swag.

Sweet Baton Rouge always has a store stocked of comfy tees adorned with Southern charm and Louisiana motifs. For National Strawberry Day back in February, the local brand debuted a fun red shirt with a white image of the state’s outline sprinkled with little strawberry icons. While looking for this festive tee, head next door to Local Supply to find strawberry-themed pins, stickers and vases to further grow your collection.