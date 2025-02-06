It’s the 11th time New Orleans has hosted the Super Bowl. Here’s how to make most of the Crescent City this weekend

Most Baton Rougeans know a thing or two about New Orleans, but this weekend is a great time to visit with fresh eyes.

Like a city preparing for the Olympics, the Big Easy has pulled out all the stops for Super Bowl LIX, shining up its image and offering plenty of opportunities to soak up Louisiana’s unique culture.

Even if you don’t have tickets to the big game, there’s a lot to see, do, taste and enjoy.

Festival at the French Market

Feb. 7-8

Louisiana Culture Festival at the French Market

The gumbo pot that is Louisiana is on full display at the French Market tomorrow and Saturday during the Louisiana Culture Festival. Explore the state’s fascinating cultural crossroads through booths and activities. Dance and sway to live jazz and zydeco, while also learning about local Native American tribes through basket weaving, storytelling, and cooking and dance demonstrations. Pick up quirky souvenirs and sumptuous local cuisine always available at the lively French Market, and stop by the nearby Café du Monde for beignets and a frozen café au lait.

Parade it up

Feb. 8

Super Bowl Host Committee Parade at the French Quarter

It wouldn’t be New Orleans without a parade, and this one embraces the gridiron. Commemorating the city’s 11th time hosting the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl Host Committee Parade rolls at 10 a.m. through the French Quarter with a full cadre of celebrity guests and athletes. Take in Super Bowl-themed floats created by NFL partners, as well as high school and college marching bands and local stomping groups. When you holler “Throw me something, mister,” expect to catch NFL-themed beads and football plushies. Raising Cane’s founder and Baton Rouge’s own Todd Graves will reign as parade king. The action starts at the corner of Esplanade Avenue and Decatur Street.

Taste among the tanks

Feb. 8

Taste of the NFL at the National WWII Museum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @genyouthnow

Sink your teeth into a debris po-boy, West Indian short ribs, shrimp and alligator brioche sliders, and dozens more dishes at Taste of the NFL at the National WWII Museum. The tasty gathering shows off the Crescent City’s deep bench of culinary talent while raising money for the charity GENYOUth, which fights child hunger. Celeb chefs and personalities, including Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher, will host. A different food festival, Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate on Feb. 9 at Mardi Gras World, will showcase bites from a collection of Louisiana restaurants, including Baton Rouge’s own Big Cheezy.

See a laser light show

Feb. 2-9

Jackson Square

View this post on Instagram A post shared by How NOLA (@hownola)

A spectacular light show illuminating the key historic structures in Jackson Square is taking place this week, running every 30 minutes from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The mindblowing show features digitized works created by artists Becky Fos, James Michalopoulos, Terrance Osborne, Hunt Slonem and the late George Rodrigue perfectly projected on the exteriors of the historic St. Louis Cathedral, the Cabildo and the Presbytère. A magnificent merger of art and technology, the images tell the story of the city’s rich history and culture.

Explore late-night NOLA after the game

All weekend

Various locations

When the curtain closes on the game, hit the city. There’s much to enjoy, hear and sample across the French Quarter and throughout New Orleans’ many diverse neighborhoods. For all nighters, enjoy 24-hour spots like Check Point Charlie, Ms. Mae’s and Le Bons Temps Roule. When you can imbibe no more, chow on a restorative burger at Clover Grill.

Head home with a profusion of pastries from King Cake Hub

Open daily

King Cake Hub at 1464 S. Broad St.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Cake Hub💜💚💛 (@kingcakehub)

No doubt, Baton Rouge is filled with more king cake options than you can possibly try this season, but New Orleans is ground zero for the Carnival season treat. Sure, you can visit your favorite individual stores and bakeries, but make life easier by stopping by King Cake Hub, where dozens of options await. Oh, the choices.