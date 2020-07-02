Being able to go out to eat again during Louisiana’s phased reopening means trying to figure out what’s open—and what’s on the modified menu. So we put together a list of Baton Rouge food Instagrammers whose images might help you decide. No need to Google pictures of dishes anymore—just scroll through these accounts to find some food and drink inspiration from around town, and in some cases, beyond.

What local food Instagrammers do you like to follow? Tell us in the comments!

A mix of unique dishes at Baton Rouge restaurants, along with a few from close-to-home travel destinations such as Biloxi and St. Francisville.

Followers: 1,000+

Update frequency: about once a week

Proceed with caution, you’ll want to order everything as soon as you see it on this page. The photography is bright and colorful, and the Instagram highlights are neatly organized by food genres. And while most featured restaurants are local, there are a few from travel destinations like New York and New Orleans. You can even send in your food photos to be featured on their page.

Followers: 200+

Update frequency: daily

This Instagram focuses on food, drinks and the spaces they’re served in. The well-composed photography is paired with short reviews about new restaurants in the Baton Rouge area. This Instagram is specifically great at finding hidden gems that even your born-and-raised friends might not know about.



Followers: 8,800+

Update frequency: about twice a week

This Instagram is all about health food gems around Baton Rouge. And it makes sense—it’s powered by Ochsner Health and BCBS Foundation of LA. From poke bowls to smoothie bowls to nutritious desserts, head here when you’re in need of a lighter meal.

Followers: 2,100+

Update frequency: about three times a week

One of the OGs of Baton Rouge food Instagrams, this popular page has vibrant shots of eats and restaurant spaces around town. Posts focus on topics like new restaurants, cocktail menu favorites and food events going on in Baton Rouge.

Followers: 12,000+

Update frequency: about once a week

This page mostly showcases food from Baton Rouge and New Orleans, but also features a lot of dishes from New York City and other destinations around the country. The pictures are mouth-watering, and you might just find a place to eat wherever you’re traveling for the holiday weekend!

Followers: 5,300+

Update frequency: once or twice a week

Just what you’ve been waiting for—a bar Instagram! It features delicious cocktails and happy hour specials around Baton Rouge. Bacon in a cocktail? A half gallon of frose? Yes, please.

Followers: 2,400+

Update frequency: about once a week

The cutest food Instagram you’ll see today. Mom and Dad (John and Nelly Snow) take pictures of their son, Murphy, with whatever local food they’re trying that day. And Murphy is usually very excited about trying it.

Followers: 500+

Update frequency: about three times a week