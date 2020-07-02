Being able to go out to eat again during Louisiana’s phased reopening means trying to figure out what’s open—and what’s on the modified menu. So we put together a list of Baton Rouge food Instagrammers whose images might help you decide. No need to Google pictures of dishes anymore—just scroll through these accounts to find some food and drink inspiration from around town, and in some cases, beyond.
@br.eatzzz
A mix of unique dishes at Baton Rouge restaurants, along with a few from close-to-home travel destinations such as Biloxi and St. Francisville.
Followers: 1,000+
Update frequency: about once a week
@dankfiremunch
Proceed with caution, you’ll want to order everything as soon as you see it on this page. The photography is bright and colorful, and the Instagram highlights are neatly organized by food genres. And while most featured restaurants are local, there are a few from travel destinations like New York and New Orleans. You can even send in your food photos to be featured on their page.
Followers: 200+
Update frequency: daily
@eatbatonrouge
This Instagram focuses on food, drinks and the spaces they’re served in. The well-composed photography is paired with short reviews about new restaurants in the Baton Rouge area. This Instagram is specifically great at finding hidden gems that even your born-and-raised friends might not know about.
Followers: 8,800+
Update frequency: about twice a week
@eatfitbr
This Instagram is all about health food gems around Baton Rouge. And it makes sense—it’s powered by Ochsner Health and BCBS Foundation of LA. From poke bowls to smoothie bowls to nutritious desserts, head here when you’re in need of a lighter meal.
Followers: 2,100+
Update frequency: about three times a week
@eatlovebr
One of the OGs of Baton Rouge food Instagrams, this popular page has vibrant shots of eats and restaurant spaces around town. Posts focus on topics like new restaurants, cocktail menu favorites and food events going on in Baton Rouge.
Followers: 12,000+
Update frequency: about once a week
@grubgurlz
This page mostly showcases food from Baton Rouge and New Orleans, but also features a lot of dishes from New York City and other destinations around the country. The pictures are mouth-watering, and you might just find a place to eat wherever you’re traveling for the holiday weekend!
Followers: 5,300+
Update frequency: once or twice a week
@happyhourbatonrouge
Just what you’ve been waiting for—a bar Instagram! It features delicious cocktails and happy hour specials around Baton Rouge. Bacon in a cocktail? A half gallon of frose? Yes, please.
Followers: 2,400+
Update frequency: about once a week
@lilfoodiezla
The cutest food Instagram you’ll see today. Mom and Dad (John and Nelly Snow) take pictures of their son, Murphy, with whatever local food they’re trying that day. And Murphy is usually very excited about trying it.
Followers: 500+
Update frequency: about three times a week
Scroll through this feed for glimpses of delicious dishes made by Black-owned restaurants. The account was started in the winter, when the owner wrote he “noticed coverage of Black-owned food spots in the city was lacking.” He also shares news stories and info on how to support Black-owned businesses.
Followers: 400+
Update frequency: several times a week
@spoon_lsu
Boasting “the official food Instagram of the LSU Tigers,” this page focuses on food from around campus along with information about events going on in the campus area. Oh and don’t worry, they’ve got some cute pictures of Mike, too!
Followers: 5,200+
Update frequency: every few weeks
@wheretogeaux225
Where to go is right! This Instagram’s posts will do a great job of convincing you to head straight to wherever it’s featuring. It even has lots of to-go box photos for all of your quarantine needs.
Followers: 1,800+
Update frequency: every day to every other day
