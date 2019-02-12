We’ve all experienced those traditional Valentine’s Day dates, like a candlelit dinner or a night at the movies. But what about a fun night of stuffing your face with fried Oreos and beating your other half in Mario Bros or Street Fighter? Whether you’re spending V-Day with your loved one or your best friend, try one of these out-of-the-box date night ideas around Baton Rouge for Valentine’s Day.

1. Go golfing at Topgolf. Think you’ve got what it takes to be the next Tiger Woods? Grab your date and head to the newly-opened Topgolf for an evening of food, drinks and golfing. If you’re a golfing newbie, no worries. No experience or golf clubs are required. New players are required to purchase a $5 membership card to play, and groups of six or less can rent a bay for $45 an hour after 5 p.m. Bay prices vary based on time. Head to the Topgolf website to reserve your spot.

2. Bake a pretty cake. They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Well friends, this works for the ladies, too! Strap on your apron and impress your loved one with a delicious homemade layered gluten-free raspberry chocolate cake. New Orleans’ Joy the Baker shares her recipe here.

3. Set up a picnic. Skip the restaurant lines and reservations and opt for a picnic during sunset. Bring a basket of fresh and home-cooked goods, or make things easy on yourself and order a cheese board from Bites and Boards. Roll out a blanket at the levee, LSU lakes or the grassy hills at City Park for a unforgettable date night. Email [email protected] for inquiries.

4. Dance at The Radio Bar. Put on your dancing shoes and head to The Radio Bar in Mid City for its third annual Valentine’s Dance Party. Grab a drink, listen to music and dance the night away from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Entry is free. You must be 21 to attend.

5. Eat your greens at Sukha Cafe. Looking for a romantic spot with vegan-friendly cuisine? Grab a dinner for two at Sukha Cafe. The relaxing cafe at Yoga Bliss will offer dinner specials for couples and will stay open late for Valentine’s Day. Hours for Feb. 14-15 are 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

6. Grab a wine dinner for two. Treat your special someone to a wine dinner at the bistro in Matherne’s Market downtown. The dinner will feature Californian wines with food pairings such as golden apple and D’Anjou pear grilled chicken and angus T-bone steaks with roasted rosemary fingerling potatoes. The five-course dinner begins at 7 p.m. and costs $70 (plus tax) per person. Guests can pay in-store at the register. Email [email protected] to make your reservation.

7. Play, eat and sip at Barcadia. Unleash your inner child with arcade games like Pacman, air hockey and Donkey Kong at Barcadia Baton Rouge. This one-stop-shop has all the necessities for a fun date night: wine, music and giant Jenga. It’s open 11 a.m-2 a.m. Thursday to Saturday. Head to its website for more information.

8. Sip wine at Blend Wine Bar. What’s better than tasting one glass of wine? Tasting three. Act like wine connoisseurs and take your date for a romantic night at Blend Wine Bar downtown. Locals can purchase wine by the glass, bottle or sample multiple flavors in a wine flight. Call 757-5645 to make reservations.

9. Netflix and chill with a heart-shaped pizza. Sometimes you just want to stay at home, cuddled up and watch your favorite show on Netflix. And that’s OK! Thanks to Rotolo’s, you can show your Valentine you love them with a heart-shaped pizza delivered to their door. Head to Rotolo’s website to place your order. For more Valentine’s Day-themed food in Baton Rouge, check our our 225 Dine feature.

10. Sip cocktails at The Gregory. This Valentine’s Day, step it up a notch. Get dolled up and grab a signature cocktail at The Gregory. This beautiful and modern downtown restaurant and bar is just the place to get the Sex and the City vibes right for you and your girl gang. Call 408-1800 to make reservations.