There’s no place like home for the holidays. We mean it. Not leaving home just feels right when temperatures drop and Christmas movies are queued on our TVs. Add a cup of hot chocolate and something to eat, and you’ve got the recipe for the perfect night in.

With nights at home in mind, we’ve compiled 10 recipes inspired by classic Christmas flicks. You could even bring one of these dishes or drinks to your next holiday party if—dare we say it—you’d rather not spend the holidays curled up at home.

Rosemary and garlic roast beef: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Christmas celebrations in Whoville involve caroling, gathering for a feast and, yes, carving the roast beast. Turns out even the Grinch can get behind this tradition. Pay homage to this classic Who meal (whatever roast beast is) with something that at least sounds like it: roast beef.

Fudge: A Christmas Story (1983)

When Ralphie dares to say something more than “oh fudge,” he ends up with a bar of soap in his mouth. Next time you watch A Christmas Story, snack on some fudge in Ralphie’s honor. The film even inspired this recipe for easy, creamy, topped-with-sprinkles fudge.

Mulled wine: It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

It takes an angel named Clarence to remind George Bailey that his life is, well, wonderful. When visiting the bar that George once frequented, Clarence orders mulled wine, “heavy on the cinnamon and light on the cloves.” A glass of this warm, spiced drink might be as much of a godsend as someone like Clarence during the holiday hustle and bustle.

Four-cheese pizza: Home Alone (1990)

Only when Kevin McCallister’s family leaves for Paris without him can he (finally) have a cheese pizza all to himself. Take a cue from Kevin and treat yo’self to cheese pizza and a night in. Company optional.

Spaghetti with bolognese sauce: Elf (2003)

No doubt, Buddy is a human, but his eating habits are all elf—like dousing a plate of spaghetti in maple syrup. Watch Elf with a warm plate of spaghetti with bolognese sauce, hold the syrup.

Caesar salad: The Santa Clause (1994)

Scott Calvin ordering a Caesar salad sans dressing—plus cookies, cheesecake, crème brulee and a hot fudge sundae—is all of us trying to eat healthy during the holidays. Emphasis on trying. But this Caesar salad recipe should convince you to at least eat some greens.

Vanilla-rum malted milkshake: White Christmas (1954)

On the train to Vermont, the White Christmas crew can’t even finish their drinks without breaking into song. (Who doesn’t love musicals?) Snow-white and served with a red straw, the malted milkshake (Judy’s drink of choice) would be a standout at any movie night or party, especially if spiked with rum.

Baked turkey and cheese sandwiches: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Few moments ever go right for the Griswolds, and you already know Christmas dinner isn’t one of them. If the image of Clark cutting into a smoke-filled and dried-out turkey carcass is all too relatable, baked turkey and cheese sandwiches made with deli meat might be the recipe for you.

Hot chocolate: The Polar Express (2004)

In The Polar Express, as in life, kids are all about hot chocolate. But hot chocolate never gets old and, let’s be honest, neither do children’s movies. Curl up with a cup of homemade hot cocoa the next time this animated flick airs on TV. (Or, if you do feel like leaving the house, watch it and sip hot cocoa at LASM’s screening this Saturday.)

Pancakes: Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Not only can food writer Elizabeth Lane not cook, she’s also lied about living on a farm with her (nonexistent) husband and baby. Elizabeth has to scramble to find a farm and family after her boss invites himself and a war veteran to her home for Christmas (naturally). In honor of her charade as a domestic goddess—which includes a desperate attempt at flipping flapjacks—we recommend this foolproof pancake recipe.