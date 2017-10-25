It takes nerves of steel to make it through the 13th Gate, the interactive haunted house that’s internationally famous for scaring the bejeezus out of anyone who enters. But what about nerves of beer? Nerves of rum? Nerves of frozen margarita? We rounded up 10 distinctly different pre-gaming spots less than a mile from the 13th Gate to help you brave its scares. Find the one that suits your group—best of all, they’re all close enough to save you the Uber money.
Cane Land Distilling Co.
Distance: 348 feet
Hours: 4-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. -10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday
Vibe: Destroy your nerves with locally distilled hard liquor in a beautifully rustic atmosphere right next door to the attraction. The blood orange daiquiri is a must.
Pastime Restaurant
Distance: 449 feet
Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Vibe: Dive bar realness. Choose if you’re going with your most low-maintenance friends and maybe craving a roast beef po-boy first.
Brickyard South
Distance: 459 feet
Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
Vibe: A long and laid-back pregame before voluntarily giving yourself psychological trauma. Best for big groups who want to make a whole evening of it.
George’s Place
Distance: 528 feet
Hours: 3 p.m.-2 a.m.
Vibe: Daytime or nighttime Southern gay hospitality. Beers and well drinks with your gay friends (and/or your gay self, if applicable).
XO Nightclub
Distance: 0.1 mile
Hours: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Vibe: An urban Night at the Roxbury. Proceed if you have the constitution to brave the 13th Gate after doing shots.
Spanish Moon
Distance: 0.3 miles
Hours: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Vibe: PBRs, pool and good music with your hipster friends who don’t mind walking down Highland Road (or don’t mind hanging out in a bar that’s also said to be haunted). Check the live show calendar in case there’s a cover.
Tin Roof Brewing
Distance: 0.6 miles
Hours: 4-10 p.m. on weekdays, noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays, noon-8 p.m. on Sundays
Vibe: Craft beer, indoor/outdoor seating and plenty of room for big groups, as long as your friends don’t mind the trek down Nicholson Drive.
Happy’s Irish Pub
Distance: 0.6 miles
Hours: 3 p.m.-2 a.m.
Vibe: South Boston meets South Louisiana. Beer on tap, live music in the back courtyard and a walk down Third Street to brace yourself for the onslaught. Bonus if any of your group is really into the Dropkick Murphys.
Lava Cantina
Distance: 0.6 miles
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Vibe: Getting marg-blasted and powering through plates of nachos before a wolfman chases you through a swamp. Another spot if you’re craving Third Street action.
Tsunami
Distance: 0.7 miles
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. weekends
Vibe: The most bougie option. Choose for views of the bridge, specialty cocktails and a gourmet pre-scare meal if you have a smaller group.
