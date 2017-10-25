It takes nerves of steel to make it through the 13th Gate, the interactive haunted house that’s internationally famous for scaring the bejeezus out of anyone who enters. But what about nerves of beer? Nerves of rum? Nerves of frozen margarita? We rounded up 10 distinctly different pre-gaming spots less than a mile from the 13th Gate to help you brave its scares. Find the one that suits your group—best of all, they’re all close enough to save you the Uber money.

Distance: 348 feet

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. -10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday

Vibe: Destroy your nerves with locally distilled hard liquor in a beautifully rustic atmosphere right next door to the attraction. The blood orange daiquiri is a must.

Distance: 449 feet

Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Vibe: Dive bar realness. Choose if you’re going with your most low-maintenance friends and maybe craving a roast beef po-boy first.

Distance: 459 feet

Hours: 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Vibe: A long and laid-back pregame before voluntarily giving yourself psychological trauma. Best for big groups who want to make a whole evening of it.

Distance: 528 feet

Hours: 3 p.m.-2 a.m.

Vibe: Daytime or nighttime Southern gay hospitality. Beers and well drinks with your gay friends (and/or your gay self, if applicable).

Distance: 0.1 mile

Hours: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Vibe: An urban Night at the Roxbury. Proceed if you have the constitution to brave the 13th Gate after doing shots.

Distance: 0.3 miles

Hours: 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Vibe: PBRs, pool and good music with your hipster friends who don’t mind walking down Highland Road (or don’t mind hanging out in a bar that’s also said to be haunted). Check the live show calendar in case there’s a cover.

Distance: 0.6 miles

Hours: 4-10 p.m. on weekdays, noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays, noon-8 p.m. on Sundays

Vibe: Craft beer, indoor/outdoor seating and plenty of room for big groups, as long as your friends don’t mind the trek down Nicholson Drive.

Distance: 0.6 miles

Hours: 3 p.m.-2 a.m.

Vibe: South Boston meets South Louisiana. Beer on tap, live music in the back courtyard and a walk down Third Street to brace yourself for the onslaught. Bonus if any of your group is really into the Dropkick Murphys.

Distance: 0.6 miles

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Vibe: Getting marg-blasted and powering through plates of nachos before a wolfman chases you through a swamp. Another spot if you’re craving Third Street action.

Distance: 0.7 miles

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. weekends

Vibe: The most bougie option. Choose for views of the bridge, specialty cocktails and a gourmet pre-scare meal if you have a smaller group.