The local food and bar scene had big plans for 2020.

A pet-friendly bar. A shipping container food court. A pizza, art and wine concept. These are just a few of the new restaurants and bars that were expected to open this spring—before the coronavirus outbreak reached Louisiana.

During the statewide stay-at-home order, many businesses paused their plans. Now that the city is in Phase One of reopening, local businesses are going back to the drawing board to plan their new opening dates. Here are some upcoming restaurant, bar and brewery openings to look forward to this later year.

BREWERIES

New opening plan: July 2020

It won’t be long before St. Gabriel has its own brewery up and running. The small-batch brewery plans to start serving beer in June and have its grand opening in July.

New opening plan: Summer 2020

It’s been a long time in the making for this Denham Springs microbrewery. Since 2016, the brewery has been updating the local community on Instagram about its journey toward opening. This summer, Le Chien Brewing Company plans to officially open its doors.

RESTAURANTS

New opening plan: May 18 (just a few days ago!)

The New Orleans-born restaurant was all ready to go for its March opening. That likely made things a little easier, though, when it became Baton Rouge’s first new restaurant to open during Phase One of Louisiana’s reopening. The restaurant took over the downtown space formerly occupied by Magpie Cafe. It serves beignets, breakfast dishes, flatbreads, sandwiches, savory bites, charcuterie and cheese boards.

New opening plan: July 2020

This summer, locals can cool down with Asian-inspired desserts like Japanese ice cream and Korean patbingsu (shaved ice) at this dessert shop in Electric Depot.

New opening plan: Summer 2020

Baton Rouge: The wait is almost over for this Texas taco shop. The original plan was an April 1 opening, but the nearly complete restaurant near LSU sat empty during the COVID-19 shutdown. Locals can still hold onto hope—Torchy’s should finally begin serving its famous tacos to Baton Rougeans this summer.

FORMER WHITE STAR MARKET VENDORS

The local community was devastated when Mid City’s food hall White Star Market permanently closed during the shutdown. Locals wondered what would happen to the vendors and where they would open up shop next. But they didn’t have to wonder for long—things are already looking up for many of the vendors.

Plan to open: Summer 2020

Taco ‘bout a comeback. This summer, Gov’t Taco plans to open its own brick and mortar on Government Street. Taco fans will be able to get all of their menu favorites and some new additions just a few blocks down from where they used to dine at the market.

Plan to open: May 23

Thaihey Thaifood was still the new kid on the block when the market shut down this March. But Thai enthusiasts can do a little happy dance, because the authentic Thai food restaurant is opening its first brick and mortar on Lee Drive this Saturday, May 23. Follow it on social media for details about opening day.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Blue Corn Modern Mexican Restaurant‘s second location at Electric Depot

Cypress Coast Brewing Co.

Hot Tails

Millennial Park

Modesto

Pelican to Mars

Pizza Art Wine

Reve Coffee Lab