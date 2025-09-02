This week in Baton Rouge: new art exhibits, Drago’s grand opening and more events

See local art on Wednesday

Check out a new lineup of art, Wednesday, Sept. 3, at the Baton Rouge Gallery.

This month’s installment features work from artists Rob Lamb Carpenter, David DuBose, Ross Jahnke and Jill Stoll. The First Wednesday Opening reception also includes live music, drinks and snacks.

The free reception is from 6-9 p.m. The Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.

Try a new restaurant Wednesday

Spend a night out at Perkins Rowe, Wednesday, Sept. 3, for the grand opening of Drago’s Seafood Restaurant’s new location.

Stop in to the eatery’s new digs for a night of dancing and Drago’s specialties. The opening will also host an outdoor performance by Louisiana zydeco musician Rockin’ Dopsie.

The grand opening is from 6-9 p.m. in Perkins Rowe’s Town Square at 10111 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Attend an exhibit opening Thursday

Stop by the LSU Museum of Art, Thursday, Sept. 4, for the opening of “A Bayou State of Mind.”

Feast your eyes on a brand-new exhibit, featuring the work of artists who share their personal experiences with Louisiana. The pieces will showcase the state’s rich culture, history, landscape and essence.

“A Bayou State of Mind” opens Sept. 4 and will run until Jan. 4. The LSU Museum of Art is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Go to a concert Thursday

See country star Randall King, Thursday, Sept. 4, at The Texas Club.

Known for songs like “You in a Honky Tonk” and “Mirror, Mirror,” King is bringing his country twang to The Texas Club stage. Attendees must be 18 years or older.

The show starts at 9 p.m. and doors open at 7:30 p.m. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased here.