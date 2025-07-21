This week in Baton Rouge: a new LASM exhibit, a 1970s concert and more

Shop a trunk show Monday and Tuesday

Corporate Boulevard boutique Aria is hosting a Staud trunk show through Tuesday, July 22.

Enjoy light bites, sweet treats and free Champagne while shopping Staud, the Los Angeles-born brand known for its women’s apparel and trendy beaded purses. The trunk show will feature a large selection of Staud’s high summer collection.

Aria is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The shop is at 7620 Corporate Blvd., Suite F.

Go to karaoke Wednesday

Sing your heart out, Wednesday, July 23, at Chelsea’s Live.

Test your karaoke skills at the Shut Up and Sing Karaoke Competition. Pick your favorite tune and belt it out on stage in front of the crowd at Chelsea’s Live.

Shut Up and Sing is at 8 p.m. Chelsea’s live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here.

Celebrate sparkles Thursday

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the newly opened Queen of Sparkles exhibition with a Thursday, July 24, reception at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

The Behind the Seam with Queen of Sparkles event celebrates the opening of LASM’s newest exhibit “Threads of Evolution: Engineering a Community that Sparkles.” Guests will get a first look at the exhibit that dives into the history of the Queen of Sparkles brand and founder Jaime Glas Odom. There will also be opportunities to shop Queen of Sparkles, meet the Queen of Sparkles team and submit a design for a chance to get it brought to life by the local designer.

The reception is from 6-8 p.m. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Tickets are $20 for non-members and $10 for LASM members. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

See a ’70s show Thursday

Catch some live ‘70s music, Thursday, July 24, at the Manship Theatre.

That ‘70s Band of Louisiana will play pop music from the 1970s featuring artists like Michael Jackson, Huey Lewis, Aretha Franklin and more. The nine-piece professional band contains various veteran musicians and vocalists.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets range from $25-$45. Find more information and purchase tickets here.