This week in Baton Rouge: a film screening, live music and more events

Watch a documentary Monday

Check out a screening of an award-winning space documentary, Monday, Sept. 15, at the LSU Student Union.

Ten years ago, gravitational waves were discovered in space, and LSU faculty, staff and students were a part of the discovery. LIGO captures the history behind the discovery and will be shown on Monday, followed by a live Q&A with those from LSU who were involved in the discovery.

The free showing is from 5 to 7 p.m. The Student Union Theater at 310 LSU Student Union. Find more information here.

Catch a jazz concert Wednesday

Listen to Bob Sheppard, Wednesday, Sept. 17, at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

Sheppard is a household name in the saxophone world, known for his work with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell and more. He will be accompanied by Bill and Jonathan Grimes.

The concert is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. More information and tickets can be found here.

See a funk-soul show Thursday

Stop by Manship Theatre, Thursday, Sept. 18, to see Dumpstaphunk live.

This New Orleans funk-fusion band features artists like Ivan Neville, Alex Wasily, Tony Hall and more. The music combines funk rock and R&B using instruments like the trombone, trumpet, bass, guitar and more.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets range from $35 to $50 and can be purchased here.

Meet some authors Thursday

Listen to two authors speak about their work, Thursday, Sept. 18, at East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library at Goodwood.

Author duo Brian Pinkney and Andrea Davis Pinkney are award-winning authors and illustrators of children’s literature. Get a chance to hear their presentation and chat with them.

The Meet the Authors event is free and open to the public from 7 to 8 p.m. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.