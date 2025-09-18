Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Vintage boutique sale, comedy show and more

Shop ’til you drop Thursday through Sunday

Visit vintage shop Time Warp Boutique for its Super Sale, Thursday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 21.

The entire shop will be 15% to 75% off. Comb through racks of skirts, denim, dresses, outerwear and more, all organized by styles and decades.

Time Warp Boutique is at 3001 Government St. Check out its Instagram for more info.

Attend a comedy show Friday

Stop by Manship Theatre, Friday, Sept. 19, for the Butterr and Friends improv show.

This comedy-improv show features three teams: Just in the Femur, Two Friends and Butterr. Each will perform their own improved bit, including a mash-up finale of the three teams. The show is rated “R-ish” and guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. in the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre inside Manship Theatre at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $14 and can be found along with more information here.

Check out an art stroll Friday

Stroll through live art on Scott’s Bluff, Friday, Sept. 19, at The Green Seen: Art Stroll.

Hosted by Southern University, the event invites attendees to “stroll” around the Bluff while interacting with live performances, visual art, cultural experiences and more. Guests are encouraged to wear attire that is creative, casual, breathable and bold.

The free event is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Scott’s Bluff is on Southern University’s campus at 801 Harding Blvd. Find more information here.

Bring your furry friend for a pool pawty Saturday and Sunday

Bring your pups for the End of Summer Pool Pawty, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 20-21, at Liberty Lagoon.

The event will include dog-friendly vendors, water stations and treats. Proof of rabies and kennel cough shots is required.

The Saturday sessions are from 9 to 11 a.m. for dogs under 40 pounds and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dogs over 40 pounds. Sunday sessions are open to all dogs and are from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 per dog, and owners get in free. Find more information here.

Listen to live music Sunday

Looking for some live music? Look no further than the Red Stick Rhythms Concert Series continuing Sunday, Sept. 21, at the Main Library at Goodwood.

The fall concert series is recurring every Sunday until November, featuring artists like zap193 and Xavie Shorts. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs for the concert.

The free concert is at 6 p.m. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.