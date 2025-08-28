Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: live music, Local Pop-Up and more

Catch a country concert Saturday

Country artist Deana Carter is coming to the Manship Theatre, Saturday, Aug. 30.

Catch the famed singer and songwriter perform some of her best hits at the show presented by the Red Dragon Listening Room. Known for songs like “Strawberry Wine,” Carter’s bringing a taste of country to the theater.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets range from $65.95-$85.95 and can be purchased here.

Learn about opossums Saturday

Stop by the Capitol Park Museum, Saturday, Aug. 30, for Discovery Day: Awesome Opossum.

Get a chance to learn about North America’s only native marsupial with a day of fun activities. The event features a reading of “Oppossums Don’t Live in Houses” and an opossum craft station.

The event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Capitol Park Museum is at 660 N. Fourth St. Admission is discounted for this event at $5 per person; admission for children 6 and under is free. Find more information here.

Shop local on Saturday

Take a trip to Electric Depot, Saturday, Aug. 30, for the Local Pop-Up Market.

Every last Saturday of the month, Electric Depot hosts the pop-up market, featuring bites, art and other treasures made by creators from the Capital Region. The market will feature a book swap, live music, free caricatures, free Pilates, vendors and more.

The market is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Find more information on the market’s Facebook page.

See a jazz concert Sunday

Head to L’Aburge Casino Hotel’s live music lounge, Edge, for the next installment of its Sounds of Summer Jazz Series, Sunday, Aug. 31.

Edge will host George Bell and Friends live on stage. You must be 21 years or older to attend.

The show is at 6:30 p.m. Edge is inside the L’Auberge Casino Hotel at 777 L’Auberge Ave. There is no cover charge. Find more information here.