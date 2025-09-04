Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: First Free Sunday, a murder mystery tea event and more

Solve a mystery Saturday

Sip some tea and solve a mystery, Saturday, Sept. 6, at Pearls, Pours and Mystery.

Hosted by Sip and Spill Tea, visitors can drink tea cocktails and enjoy some bites while participating in an interactive murder mystery. Elegant cocktail attire is encouraged, and you must be 21 years or older to participate.

The mystery tea event is from 8-10:30 p.m. in the Cedar Room at 17651 Greenwell Springs Road. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here.

Watch a planetarium show Saturday

See a celestial storytelling experience, Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum.

The Egyptian Star Dance guides visitors through the cosmos with performances channeling Nut, the sky goddess. The show will include brief educational talks about Egyptian mythology, astronomy, art and more.

The performance is at 6 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Irene W. Pennington Planetarium is at 100 S. River Road. Tickets are $10 for child LASM members, $15 for adult LASM members, $10 for child non-members and $25 for adult non-members. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Listen to a speech from a hostage survivor Sunday

Get a chance to hear Omer Shem Tov talk about his time as a hostage in Gaza, Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Crowne Plaza.

Omer Shem Tov will give an account of his 505 days as a hostage in Gaza. Visitors will also have a chance to meet him after the speech.

The presentation is at 6:15 p.m., and doors open at 5:45 p.m. The Crowne Plaza is at 4728 Constitution Ave. Tickets range from $36–45 for general entry, and $180–250 for VIP entry. Student tickets are $5. Find more information here.

Explore museums during First Free Sunday

Check out Baton Rouge history and art for free this Sunday, Sept. 7.

First Free Sunday is a recurring monthly event where select local museums, galleries and historic facilities open their doors for complimentary admission. Participating locations include Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, Capitol Park Museum, Magnolia Mound, LSU Museum of Art, Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion, Louisiana Art & Science Museum and the LSU Center for River Studies.

Opening and closing times vary among the different locations. Find times and more information here, and call ahead before attending.

Check out the Old Governor’s Mansion Sunday

Stop by the Old Governor’s Mansion, Sunday, Sept. 7, for the Fall Into History event.

Part of First Free Sunday, the Old Governor’s Mansion is hosting an event celebrating the start of the season. The day will feature educational activities, live music, food trucks and more.

The free event is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Old Governor’s Mansion is at 502 North Blvd. Find more information here.