Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Brew at the Zoo, live music and more

Have a wild time Friday

Stop by BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, Friday, Sept. 26, for Brew at the Zoo.

Attendees can support the zoo while sipping various beers and snacking on bites from all over the city. The night will also include live music and a chance to interact with the zoo’s animal ambassadors.

Brew at the Zoo is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The zoo is at 3000 Zoo Circle. Attendees must be 21 years or older. General admission tickets are $78.83, and “designated driver” tickets are available for $34.54. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Catch a comedy show Friday

Listen to comedian Desi Banks, Friday, Sept. 26, at the Baton Rouge River Center Theater.

As an actor, podcaster and comedian, Banks has made a name for himself, garnering over 19 million social media followers. Traveling through the country on “The Elevation Tour,” Banks will bring his own twist of humor to the Capital City.

Banks’ show is at 7 p.m. The River Center Theater is at 240 St. Louis St. Tickets range from $44 to $101. Find more information and tickets here.

Listen to live music Friday

Spend a night out at Chelsea’s Live, Friday, Sept. 26, for Frankie and The Witch Fingers.

The Los Angeles psych-punk band is known for its songs like “Reaper” and “Futurephobic.” You must be 18 years or older to attend.

The show is at 9 p.m., and the doors open at 8 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Dr. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Honor the end of the Vietnam War starting Saturday

Visit Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, starting Saturday, Sept. 27, for “Vietnam Experience: 50th Anniversary of the End of the War.”

The exhibit features art from seven Navy combat artists who documented the Vietnam War from 1955 to 1975. The 21 pieces document combat action and life within the Vietnam War.

The exhibit closes Dec. 20. The museum is at 100 North Blvd and is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Find more information here.

Guess that song Sunday

Join the Baton Rouge Concert Band, Sunday, Sept. 28, for its fall concert titled “Name That Tune.”

The show features an interactive performance with Broadway, film and popular songs. The names of the songs won’t be announced, but with the help of hints and the performance itself, it is up to the audience to guess the song.

The free concert is from 5 to 7 p.m. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.