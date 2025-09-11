Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: a speakeasy comedy show, A Taste of Deep South Festival and more

Go to a comedy show Friday

Looking for some laughs? Check out a speakeasy comedy show, Friday, Sept. 12, at The Tunnel inside the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

Laughs on the Low features a comedy show from Brandon Bruffett, Will Merrill, JQ Palms and Gloria McConnell Passman. The speakeasy show also includes drink specials and light snacks. Attendees must be 21 years or older.

Laughs on the Low has three different show times starting at 5:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. The Tunnel is at 201 Lafayette St. Tickets are $36.22 and can be purchased here.

Meet an LSU Football legend Friday

Prepare for LSU’s football game against the Florida Gators, Friday, Sept. 12, by meeting former LSU player Leonard Fournette.

Hosted by The Queen Baton Rouge and sponsored by Draft Kings, this event gives visitors a chance to meet Fournette and win tickets to the Tigers vs. Gators game. Visitors can also enter a raffle to win other prizes.

The event is from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The Queen is at 1717 River Park Blvd. Visitors can place a $20 wager on DraftKings at the event to be entered into the raffle. Find more information here.

See a music documentary Friday

Get an exclusive look at the life of musician Jeff Buckley, Friday, Sept. 12, at Manship Theatre.

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley is a documentary released this year showing footage and accounts of the singer’s life before his death in 1997. Buckley is known for songs like “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” and “Everybody Here Wants You.”

The showing is at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is in the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $8.50 and can be found, along with the trailer, here.

Attend a culture gala Friday

Celebrate Black art and culture, Friday, Sept. 12, at MAP 2025: We Are The Culture Gala.

Presented by Creative for the Culture, Music, MAP is an artistic experience gala highlighting Black creativity through live music, art, spoken word experiences, fashion exhibits and more. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in era-inspired clothing, ranging from the 1920s to Afro-Futurism.

The gala is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood. The library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here.

Head to a local festival Saturday and Sunday

Listen to various music genres, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 13 and 14, at A Taste of the Deep South Festival.

The festival features live music from Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, My Better Half, 100 Meter Scream and more. The festival will also include a Henry Turner Jr. look-a-like contest, a dance contest, an antique car show and food.

The festival is from noon to 8 p.m. on both days at the Main Library at Goodwood. The library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The event is free, but VIP tickets with various perks range from $25 to $100. Find more information and VIP tickets here.