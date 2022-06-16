×
Get a first look at the Best of 225 winners at our June 28 event

  • By Special Promotions

Put on your flip-flops and sunglasses as we cheers to summer and celebrate the 2022 Best of 225 winners! Be among the first to know who will be named the best of the best. Join us for cold drinks, local food trucks, the ultimate summer giveaway and more. Purchase your tickets here today!

Limited tickets are available, and you must be 21+ to attend.

SAVE THE DATE:

June 28 | 6:30-8:30 PM

Three Roll Estate

760 St. Philip St.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS:

Curbside Burgers & Fries

Sno Juice

Drinks by Three Roll Estate

Special thanks to our event partners:

Coca-Cola | Aetna | Three Roll Estate

Special thanks to our event sponsors:

Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge | EBRP Library | Campus Federal


