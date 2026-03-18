Crawfête is back and it’s more popular than ever

One of Louisiana’s best springtime traditions is getting a spicy makeover this year. Crawfête—the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s crawfish-focused festival that blends food, music and community impact—has a new location and is expecting its largest turnout ever.

Returning Sunday, March 22, from 2 to 5 p.m., this year’s event will be hosted at Live Oak at Cedar Lodge, offering a scenic setting under oak trees and inside a covered outdoor arena. Attendees will be able to try unique dishes like crawfish tamales, crawfish mac and cheese, crawfish boil balls and crispy crawfish takoyaki.

BRES executive director Sarah Gray says the event is already sold out and credits the increase in attendance to the change in location.

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Attendees can sample crawfish from more than 25 restaurants and boilers, including Tony’s Seafood, Sammy’s Grill and Crawfish on the Geaux. Non-crawfish vendors like Playa Bowls, Raising Cane’s and Big Cheezy will also be in attendance.

Restaurants and boilers will also compete in a “Best Crawfish Dish” and “Best Boiled Crawfish” contest, with winners selected by both a public vote and a panel of celebrity judges.

“You would think crawfish is just crawfish, but they’re so different,” Gray says. “I’m running around like, ‘Just give me one,’ so I can taste every single one.”

In addition to food, the event will feature beverages from local and national brands, including Superior Grill margaritas, St. Roch cucumber lemonades, canned cocktails, beer, wine and other spirits. Enjoy live entertainment from the Blue Crab Redemption Band and a cooking demonstration by celebrity chef Roshni Gurnani, known as “Chef Rosh.”

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The new venue also adds a unique twist with the property’s Arabian horse stables to enjoy.

“You can wear boots and a cute top—like a spring festival,” Gray says. She recommends wearing closed-toe shoes due to the setting.

The afternoon supports the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society in its efforts to improve childhood nutrition, health, education and food security. Through money raised at the event, the society supports partners including the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, CASA, Girls on the Run, local farmers market programs, and the culinary medicine initiative at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

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“It’s a really great program that not a lot of people know about,” Gray says about the culinary medicine initiative, which helps families and physicians better understand healthy eating and obesity through various activities.

BRES hosts additional “Culinary for a Cause” events throughout the year, including its biggest event, Fête Rouge in August.

VIP ticket holders will have reserved seating, a full-service bar, private courtyard access and exclusive dishes. General admission tickets include all food and beverage tastings once inside the event.

“If you’re lucky enough to get a ticket, we can’t wait to see you,” Gray says.

More information is available at epicbr.org. Volunteers are needed to help operate Crawfête and will have access to the event after their shift. Apply here.