The wide variety of throws you’ll want to snap this Carnival season

When you’re a kid, there’s nothing quite like dumping out your candy bag on Halloween night. Well, unless you live in Louisiana—then you get many chances throughout the year to lug home a bag of treasures. Most of what we catch gets thrown away or recycled at the end of the Mardi Gras season, but some items are pretty enough to hang onto. With that in mind, we wandered the aisles of the Parties Start Here store in search of some throws you’ll want to put in the “keep” pile after the parades are done.

Move your mouse over the different throws to see which ones you should hang on to.

Unless otherwise stated, prices listed here are for a single throw. But all pieces are available at a discount when purchased in bulk. Find Parties Start Here on Facebook.

PARTY ON

Check out some other local shops for Mardi Gras party supplies.

Party Paradise, 3546 Drusilla Lane. partyparadisebr.com

Party Time, 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd. partytimebr.com

Party City, multiple locations. partycity.com

Giggles, 8201 Village Plaza Court, Ste. 1-B. gigglesbr.com

DIGITS

$180,000-$200,000

The approximate amount it costs Krewe of Orion to throw its parade, including costumes, floats, bands and insurance—before the cost of throws

$700

Average amount spent on throws by a typical krewe member

1,440

Average number of beads thrown per mile for Krewe Mystique de la Capitale

12-18

Number of months a typical krewe spends planning for Mardi Gras

$450-$525

Cost of a typical krewe membership

This article was originally published in the February 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.