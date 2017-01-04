People to Watch in the Capital Region for 2017

Photos by Collin Richie

It only takes one person, one idea to make a difference. At 225, we are fortunate to start off every new year by highlighting those game-changers. This year, we’ve got 19 locals to celebrate.

Whether they are making astronomical discoveries about our universe, reinvigorating a football team, advocating for civil and social change in our city or opening trendy new food concepts, they are each making Baton Rouge a cooler, better place to live.

We couldn’t be prouder to share this city with them.

Profiles by Mark Clements, David Jacobs, Benjamin Leger, Kayla Randall, Meg Ryan, Jennifer Tormo and Kaci Yoder

Portraits by Collin Richie

Click the links below to read each person’s story.

Asleigh Gnat, LSU Gymnast

Pedram Taheri, Owner of Pedram Couture

Clark & Whitney Gaines, Owners of White Star Market

Jordan Hefler, Photographer

Gary Chambers Jr., Community Activist and Publisher of The Rouge Collection

James & Lina Jacobs, Co-owners of Magpie Cafe

Dima Ghawi, Motivational Speaker and Leadership Coach

Dr. I. Steven Udvarhelyi, President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana

Brik Allen, Fashion Designer

Jennifer Maggio, Founder of the Life of a Single Mom Ministries

Gaby González, Spokesperson for LIGO, LSU Physics and Astronomy Professor

Garret Graves, U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District of Louisiana

Debby Gaudet, Owner of Debby Gaudet’s Screen Actors Studio

Vidalia, Musicians

Ed Orgeron, LSU Football Coach

These articles were originally published in the January 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.