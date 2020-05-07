This time of year, fresh squash and zucchini become more plentiful at the farmers markets.

With this zucchini fritter recipe that originally ran in the June 2016 issue of 225, recipe writer Tracey Koch may have uncovered a great new way to enjoy this versatile veggie. These fritters are light and crisp and make a fun little appetizer or side dish.

The Creole Aioli Tracey made as a dipping sauce has just the right amount of tang to elevate the delicate flavor of the fresh zucchini. The fritters are easy to make ahead of time and can be kept warm in the oven for 30 minutes until you are ready to serve.

Read on for the recipe here.