[Sponsored content] You can be your own contractor—but should you?

When building a home, the first question you need to answer is whether you are going with a professional home builder or if you want to self-build. It’s definitely possible to be your own contractor and save money, but first you need to think—do you really have the time, organizational skills, business expertise, and technical knowledge to get the job done? If not, you need to be able and willing to hire the right people to fill in your knowledge gaps and give you full confidence that the work will be done correctly—the first time.

We asked the home-building pros at Manuel Builders for the pros and cons of going it alone.

Pros:

—If all goes according to plan, it can save you money

—You maintain full control of the project which gives you a better chance of achieving your vision

—If you hire excellent subcontractors, overall job quality will be great even if you are relatively inexperienced in the field

—You have pride and satisfaction of designing and building your own home

Cons:

—Actual savings are usually less than expected due to unanticipated expenses and cost overruns

—The project will probably take more time and energy than you expect

—The job will likely have more unexpected problems due to lack of experience

—Quality of construction may suffer

—You will be absorbing most of the risk for cost overruns, and for construction problems that occur during the job and after you move in (In most cases, there will be no one to blame but yourself)

—Obtaining a construction loan may be difficult



Finding the right builder can be challenging. You need one who has processes already in place for customizing your home, getting permits, helping you choose all those interior and exterior details, and who understands how to fulfill and pass inspections—it's about finding a builder you can trust.

If you are thinking of building but don't quite know where to start