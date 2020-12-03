For the past decade, inRegister has recognized some of the Baton Rouge area’s most fearless and philanthropic females through its “Women with a Cause” feature. Often working behind the scenes and never asking for credit for themselves, these individuals step up to support local nonprofits and stand up for those in need. They do it all because of a tug on their hearts, a little voice telling them that they can make a difference.

And this year’s class of seven women also includes Sarah Joy Hays, a local baker and owner of CounterspaceBR.

Read on for more about Hays and the other philanthropic women featured in the December 2020 edition of inRegister.