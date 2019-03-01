[Sponsored content] A WOMAN’S PLACE IS BEHIND THE BLOCK: MEET THE LADY BUTCHERS OF BATON ROUGE

Sponsored by

If asked to describe a butcher, you may imagine a burley man with thick arms, a bristly mustache and an apron. At Fat Cow on Highland, Doug and Karry Hosford have assembled a legacy of lady butchers—not by design, but by merit. Doug says he has not had a man behind the grinder in over seven years. “I’m not sure why, but these women do it best—juggling customers, controlling the orders for the kitchen and slinging burgers with a smile,” Doug says.

On a college campus, you expect a lot of turnover in student jobs, but not at Fat Cow. Even after employees graduate and stop working behind the counter, they stay close by. This is more than a campus burger joint. This is a family. You feel it while you wait for your order. You taste the love in every fresh ground burger, hand-cut fry and old fashioned milkshake. Fat Cow’s warm and inviting atmosphere is spearheaded by these ultra-cool ladies behind the block.

Emma ‘Baloney’ Bologna

You may recognize Emma if you’ve been to Fat Cow in the last two years. At the beginning of her sophomore year, she needed a job and lived across the street, so she popped in to see if they were hiring. Doug hired her on the spot, and she started the next day. While she loves running the line at the counter, Emma says she likes cutting the meat best. “The cimeter is just such a cool knife. I especially like sharpening it,” she grins. Emma keeps everyone—including the customers—laughing and loving her fresh burgers.

Aryelle ‘Mustang’ Stafford



A psychology major in her sophomore year, Aryelle spent three years working at Fat Cow until graduation. She took the skills she learned in this family restaurant and is now marketing manager at the Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation. “I started as a cashier, and I just kept growing through the different roles,” Aryelle says. “I learned that I can jump into any situation and figure things out myself.”



Emily ‘I don’t need a nickname’ Edwards

Emily took her first shift behind the counter at Fat Cow over three years ago. Now, just three credit hours away from graduating with her degree in kinesiology, Emily’s favorite part of butchering is running the grinder. “I just listen to true crime podcasts while grinding hundreds of pounds of meat.”

Zoe ‘Zoo’ Robison

A vegan for six years, Zoe lived close by and wandered in to apply for her first restaurant job. She was a Junior at LSU majoring in history and French. She remembers her first day behind the block. “During training, they said ‘Don’t cut yourself,”’ Zoe laughs, “I cut my foot outside on the Dumpster that night taking out the trash!” After three years behind the block, she is now a freelance illustrator. Like other former Fat Cowers, Zoe is still a regular. She says her favorite thing was listening to audio books for the Fat Cow book club while grinding and patting out the day’s burgers. Check out Zoe’s work at ArtByZoeRobison.com