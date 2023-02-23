Why is Ideal Protein different?

Ideal Protein is a ketogenic low-carb, protein-based protocol that puts your body in “ketosis,” a state in which your body burns fat for fuel. It was designed by a physician looking for a safe and effective weight loss program for his patients – an evidence-based plan that contributed to whole body health. At Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Ideal Protein is medically supervised and divided into three phases – weight loss, stabilization and maintenance.

After an initial enrollment fee which includes all of your weekly consult visits and starter kit, the remaining cost is the purchase of Ideal Protein prepackaged meals and snacks each week. Patients meet regularly with a registered dietitian who does a weekly weigh-in, measures body fat percentage and lean muscle mass, and offers nutrition advice and lifestyle coaching to help you stay motivated. The program lasts as long as it takes to reach your goals!

Tips for staying on track

• Don’t skip meals as it promotes overeating and unhealthy food choices.

• Tell friends and family about your new weight loss program so they can support and encourage you.

• Plan your meals in advance so you won’t be tempted to cheat or snack.

• Keep a water bottle with you at all times and stay hydrated.

• Find ways to stay active.

• Get enough sleep. It keeps you physically energized and improves your mental outlook.

Dietitians at Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital are available to consult with patients about healthy eating, weight management, and weight loss programs. For a free Ideal Protein consultation, contact Program Director Amanda Hines at [email protected]