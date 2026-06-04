Who will be the champion? 2026 Best of 225 Awards are almost here

Special Promotion

Get ready, Baton Rouge! The Best of 225 Awards are almost here, and this year’s celebration is being served at Court to Table. Be the first to find out who takes home the trophy in all your favorite categories. Enjoy live music, signature cocktails, and an unforgettable evening filled with fun, food, and friendly competition.

The biggest question of all: who will be crowned this year’s champions? Find out on June 25 when the winners are officially revealed, and get the very first look at the 2026 Best of 225 issue. Rally your friends and get your tickets online today. Thank you to our sponsors: Court to Table, FMOL Health, United Community Bank, Cayard’s, Mercedes-Benz Baton Rouge, EBR Library, and Breechen Pipe & Steele.