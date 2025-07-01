Which plants to source for a home, garden or yard in Baton Rouge

Riddle me this: What’s a one-of-a-kind type of decor that changes with the seasons, uplifts your mood and can even purify the air? A plant.

But how do you choose the right ones to thrive on a shady porch? How should you incorporate native plants into your landscaping? From elegant dried florals to Louisiana native plants, Baton Rouge is blooming with local shops and events to grow your plant collection.

We chatted with local experts for advice—let’s dig into it.

What low-maintenance houseplants would you recommend to prospective plant parents?

Rozlan Fransen, Baton Rouge Succulent Co.: “While snake plants and ZZ (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) plants are classic go-to choices for beginners, there are other options that, with the right placement, are just as easy to care for and offer a more unique look: hoya plants, Monstera deliciosa, philodendron Brasil and fiddle-leaf figs.”

How will you know when it’s time to repot a houseplant?

Fransen: “A general rule of thumb is to repot with fresh soil about every two years. The nutrients in the soil will have been used up by the plant or washed out during watering. You can buy yourself some time by aerating your soil by poking holes with a pencil, and adding a layer of fresh soil to the top of the plant. One of the key signs that your plant needs attention is the vibrancy of its leaves. If they start to look dull, pale or you notice a lack of new growth, it’s likely a sign that the plant needs either new soil or a dose of fertilizer.”

What are some must-try fruits or veggies for first-time growers?

Ian Richardson, Beaver’s Abundance: “First, cucuzza squash. My family has been growing these Sicilian squashes since we first migrated to America from Sicily. A cucuzza squash is a 3- to 4-foot-long squash that can keep a family fed, as it did ours during the Great Depression. Cucuzza can be cooked with ground meat, corn, tomatoes, etc., and I love eating it on toast with a little Parmesan cheese on top.

I love to grow indeterminate cherry tomatoes and just pick a few off the vine every time I walk by. The indeterminate variety means they have no set height, so they keep growing and growing until the cold weather comes and knocks them back, but they usually come back the following year.

Lastly, every good garden needs some peppers. I love eating a fresh bell pepper straight out of the garden.”

Why are native plants so low-maintenance for Louisiana gardeners?

Richardson: “All natives (once established in their preferred environment) will easily thrive. In nature, nobody has to water the plants—so neither should our customers, if planted correctly.

Natives prefer to put their roots deep in the soil, which keeps them safe during extreme temperatures and allows them to tap into their own underground water sources. Natives know we may not receive rain in Louisiana for weeks or months at a time.”

What are 2025’s trending natives?

Richardson: “Gaura received the designation of ‘Louisiana Super Plant’ by the LSU AgCenter, which likely boosted its popularity. Coral honeysuckle has been a favorite among vine lovers and those looking to attract hummingbirds. Chickasaw plum is an especially appealing choice after this winter’s harsh cold. There’s been a big demand for hardy, native, fruit-bearing trees.”

What are the most durable potted plants for a patio?

Fransen: “Potted Monstera, fiddle-leaf figs, rubber trees and staghorn ferns on covered patios. These plants thrive in our warm, humid climate, but they can also grow to a substantial size, making them great natural privacy screens, especially if you live close to neighbors.

For sunnier patios or poolside areas, firesticks (aka pencil cacti) are one of my favorites.

I also love putting together combination pots with trailing succulents like string of dolphins or Rhipsalis, paired with fuller varieties like sedums, echeverias or compact aloes.”