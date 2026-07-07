What fashion trends are coming to Baton Rouge boutiques this fall?

Today’s fashion cycle can be dizzying at times. Making smart wardrobe investments feel like a guessing game. To help you shop more intentionally, a few local boutiques share which colors, silhouettes, textiles and more will make up the most prevalent pieces next season.

Keep reading for insights from owners and managers at NK, Edit, Aria and August on top trends they saw at market and the fall fashion they’re bringing to the Capital City in the coming months.

Color

The popular shades from last fall—rich browns and burgundies—will continue their reign. But pairings with blue, pink, red and animal print will add an interesting addition to the warm neutrals.

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“I was excited to see softer colors emerging this season,” Olivia Bush, general manager at NK, says. “Shades like baby pink and icy blue are showing up everywhere, bringing a fresh brightness to what is traditionally a darker color palette.”

Lauren Bailey Pollard, owner of Edit, adds that winter whites feel more important than black this year, while Bonnie Dial, owner of Aria, remarks that gold, pops of chartreuse (the subjective 2026 color of the year) and zebra print are also trending.

Silhouettes

On top, funnel-neck sweaters and jackets in updated fall fabrics (like chunky cable knits for sweaters and leather and suede for jackets, as shown in the image below) can add comfort and style. Pollard explains that elegant draping is another trend to keep on your radar, with ponchos and cape-style tops and dresses providing a chic silhouette.

Barrel leg bottoms are not going anywhere. But Kristen Lee, manager of August, says that non-denim fabrics like faux leather and velvet elevate the popular silhouette. Bush says that skirts—from minis to midis—will also be staples of the season, but with a new perspective.

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“What feels fresh this season is the attention to detail,” Bush explains. “Designers are incorporating texture in new ways through lace, pearl embellishments and dimensional fabrics, giving classic silhouettes a more elevated and modern feel.”

Textures & Decorative Elements

Fringe, suede, embellishments, furs and lace will serve as visual interest to pieces in all four of the boutique’s next season. “There were lots of fringes at the hem of pieces,” Lee says. “Embellished collars, faux leather, suede and textured fabrics were big, too.”

Bonnie Dial agrees, saying that brown suedes and fringe are still very in fashion for fall.

“After several seasons dominated by minimalism, I’m definitely seeing a shift back toward maximalism,” Bush says. “Even brands known for their clean, understated aesthetic are introducing statement-making pieces with sequins, pearl embellishments and rich texture. It feels less about being over-the-top and more about adding personality and visual interest through thoughtful details.”

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“Fur is an Edit mainstay,” Pollard says. “But this season, we’re seeing them attached onto jackets as accents, or as fur wraps, fur collars, boots and even trapper hats.”

This story was originally published by inRegister on June 24. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.