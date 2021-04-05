Valluzzo Companies McDonald’s: Committed To Being America’s Best First Job, sponsored by Valluzzo

Kaitlyn Roy grew up with her father, John Roy (now VP of Operations at Valluzzo Companies) working in management roles at the local McDonald’s. She knew of the great opportunities with the company and when it came time for her to find part time work in town, she turned to the golden arches for a flexible working experience. She has been working at McDonald’s for over two years through High School and now during her time at LSU. She has enjoyed learning to train crew members and especially enjoys the challenge of fulfilling orders in the drive-thru in a timely manner. Her work schedule adjusts around her school schedule and allows her to make both school and work a priority. Kaitlyn is utilizing the Archways to Opportunity benefit as she attends LSU . She says that this global pandemic has inspired her to want to go into a career where she can help people.

SKILLS TO GROW ON:

A part-time job like McDonald’s exposes teenagers to elements like punctuality, attire, management structures, performance feedback and reviews, filling out tax withholding forms, understanding paycheck deductions, appropriate conversation topics, and more.

THE VALUE OF A JOB WELL DONE:

Teens need jobs in a safe and low-risk environment with managers who are used to training and overseeing that age demographic. McDonald’s has always been a people business, and fostering a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace is a paramount value. Valluzzo Companies continue to prioritize safety, provide opportunity, nurture talent, develop leaders and reward achievement.

COLLEGE ASSISTANCE:

Whether you plan to pay for your child’s college education, or not, there are a ton of expenses associated with going to college and living on their own for the first time. Candidates of all ages are encouraged to focus on their education with flexible scheduling, and after 90 days, students can qualify for up to $3,000 tuition assistance. Additionally, Valluzzo Companies is proud to support Mayor Broome’s Youth Workforce Experience.

Find out more about opportunities on social media @ValluzzoCompanies.