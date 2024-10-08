Unleash your creativity at the Library’s 11th Annual Maker Faire

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Get ready to embark on a creative adventure like no other at the 11th Annual Baton Rouge Maker Faire, hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. This year’s theme of music promises to strike a chord with everyone, from seasoned inventors to curious newcomers. Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood, for this family-friendly event, where invention, ingenuity and resourcefulness take center stage.

Each year, the Maker Faire is a celebration of the vibrant “maker” culture that thrives in our community. Makers from all walks of life will gather to showcase their hobbies, experiments and projects, offering a glimpse into the world of DIY creativity.

This year’s Maker Faire places the spotlight on music as the universal language of creativity. “Whether you’re 90 years old or 9 months old, music sparks creativity and imagination,” says Assistant Library Director Mary Stein. “The research also shows that students who are involved with music and the arts perform at a higher level academically.”

The event’s headliner is musical instrument inventor Bryan Day. Day uses scavenged electronics, repurposed mechanical components, and other materials you might find in your garage, and repurposes them to create sound sculptures. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Day, see his inventions up close and participate in interactive demonstrations. It’s an experience that promises to inspire makers of all ages.

The Maker Faire is the perfect family outing. Children and adults will enjoy the hands-on activities, workshops and live demonstrations that fill the day. Imagine building your own mini-instrument, learning the science behind sound or simply enjoying the creativity on display. To meet the makers who will be participating, visit online at batonrouge.makerfaire.com/things-to-see-and-do/meet-the-makers/.

Complete details about the Maker Faire can be found at batonrouge.makerfaire.com.

New resources for families available from the Digital Library:

ABCmouse

The award-winning ABCmouse curriculum is designed to help young children (ages 2 to 8+) build a strong foundation for future academic success. ABCmouse is 100 percent educational, with more than 10,000 learning activities across all major subject areas: reading, math, science, social studies, art, and music—including more than 1,200 of those learning activities in Spanish. Best of all, kids love it!

Adventure Academy

From the creators of ABCmouse comes the first educational Multiplayer Online Game for kids ages 8 to 13. Adventure Academy immerses elementary and middle school-aged students in a safe virtual world where every activity is designed to build critical knowledge in academic subjects, including language arts, math, science, social studies and more.

CodeCombat

These games teach Python, JavaScript and C++ coding languages through the power of play. The gameplay is paired with a scaffolded curriculum to allow self-paced learners the ability to master foundational programming concepts before moving on to the more complex. Each level challenges the player to type the code necessary to advance their hero and achieve the level goal. CodeCombat is recommended for students ages 9 and up.