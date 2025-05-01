Twenty in their 20s: Jake Polansky, Rain Scott-Catoire and Elizabeth Scott

Director of strategy and research, Baton Rouge Area Chamber
• 2024 Council for Community and Economic Research Economic and Workforce Development Applied Research Award
• LSU Department of Public Administration’s Astrid Merget Public Service Award
• Leadership Baton Rouge – Class of 2024
• Mentor for the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition
What you wanted to be when you grew up
“Architect.”
Your superpower
“Being generally grounded and even-keeled.”
Life hack
“Living in a walkable neighborhood. It’s possible, even in Baton Rouge.”
Your secret for making new friends
“You have to go out, do stuff and join groups. I’ve met some great people at free events, community meetings and just generally being away from my apartment.”
What more people should know about BR
“If you’re new here, it takes some time to find your footing. But, once you do, it’s a great place to live and work.”
It’s Friday night. Where y’at?
“Getting drinks at River Room, The Vintage, The Gregory or at an event. Or at Shabbat services.”
Goal before turning 30
“Be (mostly) done with wedding planning.”
How fitting is your sun sign?
“Libra. I think I’m pretty balanced?”
Office or WFH?
“Office.”
Go-to workday lunch
“I eat lunch at home. Perks of walking to work every day.”
Culture fix
“Severance, The White Lotus and Love Is Blind—shoutout to my amazing fiancee for getting me hooked on that last one. I’m currently reading Little Bee by Chris Cleave (also a fiancee suggestion) and just finished Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar.”
What’s in your picnic basket
“Peanut butter banana sandwiches and a bottle of red wine.”
Advice for your 18-year-old self
“You know so little about the world, even though you think you know a lot. Take some time to really think about your interests and what you want to do in this life.”