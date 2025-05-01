Twenty in their 20s: Sidney Carrier, Tamaria Williams and Griffin Landry

• Valedictorian of her high school class

What you wanted to be when you grew up

“A nurse and mommy.”

Goal before turning 30

“Start a nonprofit benefiting foster children.”

Office or WFH?

“Work from home in my jammies.”

Life hacks

“Shred a rotisserie chicken in a Ziploc. Put dead hydrangeas in hot water, and they’ll re-bloom.”

Your secret for making new friends

“I could make friends with a brick wall. But typically, I just start talking.”

Go-to workday lunch

“Chicken crunch sandwich at Cafe DuJour at The Whistle Stop in Denham Springs.”

Culture fix

“Wicked. I must go to NYC to see it live.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“Salami and crackers with red raspberry preserves and Swiss cheese. And an iced white chocolate lavender coffee from Harvest Coffee.”

Your superpower

“Planning ahead and organization. Also, spirit of discernment.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“I’m an Aquarius. We’re said to be nurturing, creative, unique people who think outside the box to help others.”

It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?

“The Colonel’s Club.”

What more people should know about the Capital Region

“How vibrant and family-friendly it can be.”

Tamaria Williams, 28

Digital content manager, Visit Baton Rouge

Instagram: @Tamaria.W15

• eTourism Summit Emerging Tourism Star

• Forum 225 Barton Leadership Program

• Second-year student in the Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College

• Public Relations Association of Louisiana photography award winner

When you grew up, you wanted to be…

“A teacher. I used to trick my friends into playing pretend school on the weekends.”

Goal before turning 30

“Finally take that dream trip to Amsterdam or London. My travel bestie and I are itching to.”

Office or WFH?

“Office four days out of the week, but one WFH a week to really lock in. This day is meant for editing photos and writing blogs.”

Go-to workday lunch

“Aztecas in downtown Baton Rouge sees me at least once a week. Start me off with chips and salsa and a Coke, and then I’ll have steak enchiladas with rice.”

It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?

“Live After Five or Mother’s Lounge.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“Can we all give Pisces a break? We’re out here carrying everyone’s emotions on our backs.”

Life hack

“Using packing cubes to fit more clothes. I once packed for a seven-day NYC trip with just a carry-on. Carry-on only for life, baby!”

What’s in your picnic basket

“Tacos from Barracuda Taco Stand, salted chocolate chip cookies from CounterspaceBR and a Coca-Cola Cherry.”

Your superpower

“X-ray vision, because I have an incredible eye for even the smallest of details.”

Culture fix

“The Outsiders. I’ve watched the movie, read the book numerous times since ninth grade and now watched the musical in NYC. The soundtrack will make you cry, so be prepared. I never get tired of listening to it.”

Your secret for making new friends

“I usually start by following them on Instagram, liking their stories and swiping up to comment whenever something feels relatable. It’s an easy way to start a conversation without the pressure, and before you know it, you’re actually chatting and building a connection.”

What more people should know about the Capital Region

“I wish more people knew how diverse Baton Rouge is. There are so many different cultures here, and you can experience them through festivals like the Lebanese Festival and Night Market BTR. The city really is like a pot of gumbo—full of unique flavors and influences that make it special.”

Advice for your 18-year-old self

“You don’t have to have it all figured out right now. Seriously, take a breath—everything will fall into place. And please, let people help you. You don’t have to do everything on your own. Being independent is great, but trusting others and accepting support will make life so much easier.”

Griffin Landry, 25

Owner, Imperial Advising

Instagram: @_Griffin.Landry_

• President of the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and the youngest president of a Louisiana State Museums’ foundation

• The Daily Iberian 20 under 40

• Forum 225 Barton Leadership Program

• 2023 Club Blue Baton Rouge Great Futures Gala honoree

When you grew up, you wanted to be…

“A lawyer.”

Office or WFH?

“As an extrovert, WFH. I can get more work done, and momma needs a break sometimes.”

Goal before turning 30

“Professional? Run for office. Personal? Meet Meryl Streep.”

Life hack

“Carry a Tide pen and lint roller at all times.”

Culture fix

“Designated Survivor.”

What’s in your picnic basket

“Cane’s Box Combo, Zapp’s and a Dr Pepper.”

Advice for your 18-year-old self

“In the words of Billy Joel: Slow down.”

Your superpower

“Being in multiple places at once.”

How fitting is your sun sign?

“Everyone I have asked says Pisces is highly accurate.”

Go-to workday lunch

“John Breaux and Ragin’ Cajun rolls from Tsunami downtown.”

What more people should know about the Capital Region

“How much there is to offer and the people you can meet. There is truly something for everyone.”

It’s Friday night in Baton Rouge. Where y’at?

“If I’m not at an event, I’m with friends downtown.”

This article was originally published in the May 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.